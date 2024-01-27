Cieren Fallon to ride freelance after role as Qatar Racing's second jockey ends

Two-time champion apprentice Cieren Fallon has revealed to the Racing Post that he will not be retained as second jockey to Qatar Racing in 2024.

The 24-year-old was signed up as understudy to Oisin Murphy in 2021 and has enjoyed much success in the famous maroon and gold colours of Sheikh Fahad Al Thani’s operation during that time.

Currently on the way back from leg injuries he sustained in a stalls accident at Newcastle in November, Fallon is targeting the start of the Flat season at Doncaster in two months' time for his return when he plans to ride as a freelance.

He said: “I’m not being retained by Qatar Racing for 2024 but I will still ride for them when available. We’ve not ended on bad terms but I felt there weren’t enough horses to be second jockey and Sheikh Fahad agreed. I’m going freelance this year and I felt the Qatar job held me back a bit sometimes having to wait on what Oisin Murphy was doing."

Among the winners Fallon rode for Qatar Racing was the classy Middle Earth, and he also partnered subsequent Jersey Stakes runner-up Zoology on his debut at Yarmouth in 2022.

Cieren Fallon wins on Zoology at Yarmouth Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Group 1-winning rider added: “Sheikh Fahad is unbelievable in that he still intends to use me when he can. I’d like to thank the whole team at Qatar Racing for their support over the last three years, during which time I’ve ridden some wonderful horses.”

Prior to his injury, Fallon was at the top of his game and had ridden two Listed winners for William Haggas at Lingfield just days before his setback.

He said: “I plan to give Mr Haggas 100 per cent this year and establish myself a bit more. He’s given me the most rides, most winners and most prize-money over the last few years and I want to give that a real go when I return."

Fallon, who rode a career-best 84 winners in 2021, suffered ankle and knee ligament damage when his mount, Persian Blue, burst out of the stalls shortly before the start of a 5f novice at Newcastle

He said: “I had an injection two and a half weeks ago which seems to have worked. Both my MCL and ACL ligaments are not giving me much trouble and I'm just trying to get a bit more range through them. I had a run today in the pool at Peter O’Sullevan House in Newmarket and things are going well.”

He added: “Had some IT and MRI scans and now back in the gym from Monday to Friday and hopefully back in the saddle for the start of the Flat season. I haven’t been on the simulators yet and haven’t a date for my return but I want to be race-riding in April – that’s the goal and maybe sooner.”

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.