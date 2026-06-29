Cieren Fallon fails to overturn Royal Ascot ban despite support from fellow rider James Doyle

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Cieren Fallon's drive for a large number of winners this season hit a bump in the road on Monday morning when a disciplinary panel dismissed his appeal against a three-day suspension meted out at Royal Ascot. The 27-year-old was supported at his hearing by James Doyle, one of the jockeys alleged to have suffered interference in the incident, but that was not enough to persuade the panel.

Fallon was found guilty by the raceday stewards of careless riding aboard Ranga Tang in the early stages of the Queen's Vase, when the field concertinaed on the approach to the first bend. Drawn widest of all, Fallon moved across after a few strides to join the field, at which point Doyle, wearing the royal colours on Point Of Law, was forced to take a pull after running out of room.

Catherine Daly, presenting the BHA's case, said Fallon "closes the gap at some speed and without realising, by misjudgement, that that would close the door on Mr Doyle". She said Fallon had "reduced the amount of room available on his inside when it was not safe to do so".

Ranga Tang (left): finished third behind Limestone in the Queen's Vase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Doyle had agreed with a suggestion during the stewards' inquiry that the pressure he experienced had come from the outside. But during a two-and-a-half-hour hearing on Monday, Doyle described how his view had changed after being given time to consider footage from various angles.

"The more I've watched it this morning," he told the panel, "myself and Mr [Harry] Davies get in a tangle before Mr Fallon moved over." Davies was aboard Magnetude, who appeared to continue straight for some strides while other runners began to take a bend. Doyle said it was this, in his view, which had caused him to have to "take a hold" of Point Of Law.

Fallon said he had guided Ranga Tang across to meet the field "slowly, carefully, cautiously" and had not been the cause of any problems. "At the point of interference, I've stayed six horse-widths off the rail," he insisted.

"But Mr Davies' horse hasn't taken the bend kindly and has gone straight on and that's what's caused the interference. I've given everyone enough room on my inside. If Mr Davies' mount takes the bend, there's enough room for everyone."

But the panel disagreed, for reasons which will be published in the days to come. Unusually, Fallon has already elected to serve one of the three days of his suspension, with the remaining days to be served on Wednesday and Friday.

Fallon expressed an ambition in March to partner 200 winners this year, having got to a personal best of 136 in 2025. He is currently on 57.

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