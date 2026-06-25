Christophe Soumillon's appeal set to be a box-office occasion as team tactics rules come under the microscope

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Christophe Soumillon 's appeal on Friday against an eight-day ban for employing so-called "team tactics" aboard Puerto Rico in the St James's Palace Stakes is likely to be box-office viewing by the standards of the independent disciplinary panel hearings conducted at the BHA's London headquarters.

Soumillon, who has been champion jockey ten times in France, will contest the findings of raceday stewards that he "rode his mount in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable, in that he moved his mount away from the rail, thereby ensuring a clear run for Gstaad on his inside."

Trainer Aidan O'Brien denied any instructions or collusion when speaking the day after the incident, and was not charged with any breach of rule (F)46, telling reporters last week: "I always say when we put horses in a race, they’re in there for one thing – it’s to make sure there’s an even pace for everybody. That’s the only reason."

Soumillon rode Puerto Rico twice as a two-year-old, winning a pair of Group 1s at Longchamp and Paris, and the son of Wootton Bassett was his only ride at Ascot on the opening day of the royal meeting.

Much of the technical argument around the ride will revolve around interpretations of his use of his hands and the reins, although it seems likely that Soumillon will also point to the fact that he stayed away from the rail all the way down the side of the course before turning into the straight.

Christophe Soumillon and Ryan Moore in conversation at Royal Ascot before racing last Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann

The issue of team tactics in Group 1s has been one of the most debated topics in Flat racing over the last 20 years, although it is relatively rare for jockeys to be banned as a result of committing such an offence. Much of the British case law revolves around two incidents that ended up with lawyers and video replays, the first of which led to a revision of the team tactics rules.

In 2006 Seamie Heffernan appealed against a 14-day ban for improper riding of Ivan Denisovich in the QEII Stakes at Ascot, one handed out under the team tactics clause of rules around pacemaking.

Chris Cook's view

On that occasion the panel was unable to uphold the original decision because it determined that Ivan Denisovich – a Group 1 winner in his own right – could not be counted as a pacemaker.

Instead they found Heffernan guilty of careless riding for allowing Ivan Denisovich to drift across Bahri, and the rules on team tactics were subsequently redrawn to cover any horse in common ownership or from the same stable, regardless of whether they acted as a pacemaker.

In 2008 O'Brien was fined £5,000 and jockeys Johnny Murtagh and Colm O'Donoghue were banned for 14 days each at a hearing into a manoeuvre made by the latter aboard Red Rocks Canyon, which left space for the Murtagh-ridden Duke Of Marmalade on his way to winning the Juddmonte International, which was staged at Newmarket that year.

Duke Of Marmalade's win in the 2008 Juddmonte International at Newmarket became the centre of a row over team tactics Credit: MARK CRANHAM

While Ballydoyle frequently run several horses in the same Group 1, neither O'Brien nor any of his jockeys have subsequently fallen foul of the rule.

Indeed, during his evidence in the 2008 hearing, O'Brien said of his experience during the previous case: "I've gone so paranoid about it I have probably said it about a hundred times that there is to be no interference or no trouble to anybody."

Asked at a media briefing on Thursday whether he felt it was time to revisit the rule, BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea – whose background in racing includes dealing extensively with integrity and stewarding – said: "I think the answer to the question is we have been progressively working on how we improve our processes and our approach to dealing with tactical issues."

When asked to compare the eight days Soumillon will serve, should his ban be upheld, with the four-month suspension handed out to Pat Cosgrave by the Emirates Racing Authority in 2014 for the same offence, Dunshea said: "We are working through a consultation, and have been for some time now with the PJA, looking at penalties and reviewing them.

"But one of the things we've got to remember is a penalty of a four-month suspension in a jurisdiction where they race once or twice a week is obviously a very different penalty to one that's applied in Britain where we race, ten, 15 times a week. I think that needs to be taken into account as well and that is a very relevant consideration."

Read more:

'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy

Christophe Soumillon denies accusations he engaged in team tactics and lodges appeal against eight-day ban

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