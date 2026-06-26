'Absolutely nonsense' - Christophe Soumillon fights ban over claim he rode to aid Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot

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Christophe Soumillon's appeal against an eight-day ban for employing so-called 'team tactics' aboard Puerto Rico in the St James's Palace Stakes has been adjourned until next week.

The Belgian rider, 45, partnered Puerto Rico to two Group 1 wins as a juvenile prior to last Tuesday's feature race at Royal Ascot, when Puerto Rico was ridden prominently and positioned off the rail in the home straight before fading to finish sixth and last.

Power Blue and Puerto Rico came together at the entrance to the home straight before Puerto Rico's stablemate Gstaad improved up the inside rail to challenge. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner ultimately had to yield to Bow Echo by a short head.

The stewards subsequently deemed Soumillon guilty of rule (F)46, for having ridden in a manner that assisted his stablemate, and handed him an eight-day ban .

Christophe Soumillon on Puerto Rico (navy silks) left a big gap up his inside when turning for home in the St James's Palace Stakes

Gstaad powers up the inside rail as Puerto Rico and Christophe Soumillon fade out of contention

BHA barrister Louis Weston said going wide on the course after the home bend "made no sense" for one of the greatest riders of his generation and that the jockey also made no report of the horse making a noise or hanging to the raceday stewards.

As a result, Weston asserted that Soumillon intended to help Gstaad, and if he did not intend to then the result was to advantage Gstaad all the same.

Soumillon said he did not "clearly understand" the stewards' inquiry and that he suspected it was regarding the first stage of the race, where there was also interference that saw Gstaad's jockey Ryan Moore receive a three-day careless riding ban.

Chris Cook's view

'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy

Soumillon said there was too much pressure on Puerto Rico during the race and that he made a noise when breathing. He also said that he did not know he had an obligation to report any issues that materially affected his performance to the stewards.

He said Puerto Rico's trainer Aidan O'Brien gave "simple instructions" and "did not ask horses to do things they were not capable of."

He did not share this view with O'Brien, his son Joseph, Moore or Wayne Lordan, with whom he walked.

Soumillon said he looked behind multiple times during the race as he heard horses clipping heels, which made his horse go faster, and to check he would not impede another horse as he was being pressured and then pushed towards the inside rail by David Egan, who was riding "aggressively" on Power Blue.

He said the notion that he moved out to provide Moore on Gstaad or any other rider with room was "absolutely nonsense" as there was already space for two horses on his inside for that segment of the race.

The hearing will resume for submissions and deliberation on Thursday morning.

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien denies team tactics were used at Royal Ascot after Christophe Soumillon gets eight-day ban

Christophe Soumillon denies accusations he engaged in team tactics and lodges appeal against eight-day ban

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