Christophe Soumillon cites schoolkids in unusual defence as he fights 'nonsense' claim he aided Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot

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Christophe Soumillon's appeal against an eight-day ban for team tactics in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot got under way on Friday with the rider claiming that the presence of a group of children on the inside of the track earlier in the day influenced his decision to swing wide into the home straight on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Puerto Rico. The move meant the colt's stablemate Gstaad was able to cut through on the inside of Puerto Rico and force a photo-finish with the winner, Bow Echo.

Soumillon said: "When I walked the track, there was a big group of kids. There were probably 50 kids [near] the rail on the inside, just at the entrance to the straight.

"So that was a place where I thought, maybe I should stay a little bit away from there, because when you have a horse in front, you want him to concentrate and not getting disturbed and losing his momentum for any reason."

The Belgian rider, 45, had partnered Puerto Rico to two Group 1 wins as a juvenile prior to last Tuesday's feature race at Royal Ascot, when Puerto Rico was ridden prominently and positioned off the rail in the home straight before fading to finish sixth and last.

"In Longchamp, he hangs out really badly in the last 200 metres," Soumillon told the appeal panel. "Because he's like like this, I wanted to make sure that this didn't happen."

Christophe Soumillon on Puerto Rico (navy silks) left a big gap up his inside when turning for home in the St James's Palace Stakes

Gstaad powers up the inside rail as Puerto Rico and Christophe Soumillon fade out of contention

Subsequent to the race the stewards deemed Soumillon guilty of rule (F)46, for having ridden in a manner that assisted his stablemate, and handed him an eight-day ban .

At the appeal hearing, Soumillon asserted that the notion that he moved out to provide Moore on Gstaad or any other rider with room was "absolutely nonsense" as there was already space for two horses on his inside for that segment of the race.

He added that he looked behind multiple times during the race as he heard horses clipping heels, which made his horse go faster, and to check he would not impede another horse as he was being pressured and then pushed towards the inside rail by David Egan, who was riding "aggressively" on Power Blue.

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He added that there was too much pressure on Puerto Rico during the race and that he made a noise when breathing. He also claimed that he did not know he had an obligation to report any issues that materially affected his performance to the stewards.

BHA barrister Louis Weston said going wide on the course after the home bend "made no sense" for one of the greatest riders of his generation and that the jockey also made no report of the horse making a noise or hanging to the raceday stewards.

Weston asserted that Soumillon intended to help Gstaad, and if he did not intend to then the result was to advantage Gstaad all the same.

Soumillon said O'Brien gave "simple instructions" and "did not ask horses to do things they were not capable of".

He said he did not "clearly understand" the stewards' inquiry and that he suspected it was regarding the first stage of the race, during which there was also interference for which Gstaad's jockey, Ryan Moore, received a three-day careless riding ban.

The hearing was adjourned as a member of the panel was required elsewhere and so there was not enough time to conclude proceedings. It will resume for submissions and deliberation on Thursday morning.

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien denies team tactics were used at Royal Ascot after Christophe Soumillon gets eight-day ban

Christophe Soumillon denies accusations he engaged in team tactics and lodges appeal against eight-day ban

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