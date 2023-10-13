Chester to host 4pm inspection in advance of Saturday card due to heavy going and wet forecast

Racing at Chester tomorrow is in doubt after an inspection was called at 4pm today with the going currently heavy and further rain forecast.

The GoingStick read 6.1 at 7.30am this morning and showers are forecast on Saturday.

"We've had 19mm and it's eased off a bit but we've got some more rain coming in," said clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch. "We're quietly hopeful but it has rained and we had half an inch a couple of days ago and it keeps topping it up.

"We're just giving everyone the heads up and we'll have a look and assess what the situation is. The forecast tomorrow has showers coming in as well so we'll have to weigh all of this up and see where we get to.

"We're in mid October so it won't dry much at all. We don't want much more if any rain, so if they go towards Bangor we'd be happy!"

The highlight of the eight-race card is the Xenon Stakes (3.30 ), a £40,000 7f handicap featuring the veteran Safe Voyage and last-time-out winners Aphelios and Revich.

