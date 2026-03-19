Chester announces New York link-up with May meeting winners getting guaranteed entry to major US races

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Chester has collaborated with the New York Racing Association (NYRA) to offer a direct route from key contests at the track's flagship May meeting to major races in the US.

The new partnership offers the winner of Chester's Ormonde Stakes guaranteed entry and travel incentives for the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup, worth $250,000, with the same agreement in place for the Huxley Stakes and the $1 million Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes.

Both US races are being staged at Saratoga while Belmont Park is being redeveloped and take place during the five-day Belmont Stakes festival between June 3-7.