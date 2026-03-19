- More
Chester announces New York link-up with May meeting winners getting guaranteed entry to major US races
Chester has collaborated with the New York Racing Association (NYRA) to offer a direct route from key contests at the track's flagship May meeting to major races in the US.
The new partnership offers the winner of Chester's Ormonde Stakes guaranteed entry and travel incentives for the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup, worth $250,000, with the same agreement in place for the Huxley Stakes and the $1 million Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes.
Both US races are being staged at Saratoga while Belmont Park is being redeveloped and take place during the five-day Belmont Stakes festival between June 3-7.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'I've got at least two more years left in me' - Brian Hughes vows to return from injury and reach major milestone
- 'I was always on the back foot there' - David Probert looking to put difficult Hong Kong stint behind him on his return to Britain
- 'He'll be pretty hard to beat' - Chris Gordon's stable flagbearer and Cheltenham Festival third set for Aintree's Grand National meeting
- Foal crops dropped by 9.5 per cent in Britain and Ireland last year and Tattersalls believes there is cause for concern
- Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation
- 'I've got at least two more years left in me' - Brian Hughes vows to return from injury and reach major milestone
- 'I was always on the back foot there' - David Probert looking to put difficult Hong Kong stint behind him on his return to Britain
- 'He'll be pretty hard to beat' - Chris Gordon's stable flagbearer and Cheltenham Festival third set for Aintree's Grand National meeting
- Foal crops dropped by 9.5 per cent in Britain and Ireland last year and Tattersalls believes there is cause for concern
- Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation