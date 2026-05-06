Chester and Goodwood back RCA review process in quest for governance 'that works for the sport'

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Officials at Chester and Goodwood have added their support to the 12-week timeframe agreed by the Racecourse Assoication board in producing proposals for reform of the organisation's governance.

Chester was the only member of the Large Independents grouping of racecourses not to sign a March 3 joint letter with the Jockey Club which demanded changes in how the RCA is governed, and which set in motion Ascot's decision on Monday to withdraw from the body at the end of 2026.

The most pressing issue for the courses calling for change is an end to one-member-one-vote representation on the RCA board.

Chester's chief executive Louise Stewart said she believed the RCA was "leading by example" against a backdrop of wider calls for changes to the power structures that underpin the BHA, although she did add that it remained to be seen whether "it's an association we still want to be part of" at the end of the review process.

Speaking on ITV Racing, Stewart said: "I don’t think it’s a case of what are we going to do. I don’t think Ascot has left either; they’ve said they will leave at the end of the year.

Chester chief executive Louise Stewart Credit: David Carr

"Everybody in racing has asked for governance reform. The RCA is leading by example, undertaking a review of its own governance at the request of some of its members.

"We will support them to do that and we hope that the results result in better governance of the RCA and ultimately of the industry."

Stewart added: "We’re members of a trade association, we’ve asked them to review the governance and that’s what they’re going to do. And, like all the other members, I’m sure we’ll judge at the end of that whether it’s an association we still want to be a part of, but I’m a firm believer that racecourses are stronger together."

A statement from Goodwood also struck a conciliatory tone, while underlining that the review needed to find a new form of governance "that works for the sport".

It read: "Goodwood welcomes the progress made in recent discussions around RCA governance reform and remains firmly committed to finding a solution that works for the sport.

"We understand that getting the detail right on these issues takes time and genuine consultation, and we are fully supportive of the 12-week review process that the RCA board has put forward.

"We will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders in the weeks ahead and are determined to play an active role in delivering the governance changes set out in the joint open letter of March 3."

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