Chepstow's Wednesday card gets go-ahead after morning inspection

Chepstow passed its morning inspection in advance of racing on Wednesday.

The track was assessed with standing water in places overnight and further rainfall to come ahead of the first race at 12.55pm but it was deemed fit to race at 7.30am.

The ground at Chepstow is heavy but the rail has been moved inwards to provide fresher ground. The first hurdle on the back straight has been taken out but all fences on the chase track will be jumped.

Chepstow's clerk of the course Elizabeth O'Flaherty said: "We passed the inspection this morning, we did have 9mm of rain overnight but were lucky to have three dry days before. We're still due some rain before racing so we will just monitor conditions in case we get a lot more rain than we're forecast.

"We had quite a sharp shower at 7am so there is a little standing water but it'll filter through, we're dry from about 10am.

"It's proper wet heavy ground and it'll stay dry, bright and breezy this afternoon."

Chepstow's card will feature the chasing debut of Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Tahmuras (1.30) as well as the maiden hurdle (2.05) which he landed on route to Tolworth Hurdle success last season. The Paul Nicholls team are represented by favourite Jackpot D'Athou this year.

Fontwell is inspecting at 3pm today in advance of its meeting on Friday. The ground on Wednesday was heavy, soft in places with rain, some heavy, forecast today and on Thursday.

Racing also takes place at Musselburgh, Warwick and Dundalk on Wednesday afternoon, with evening action coming from Kempton.

