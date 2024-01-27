Cheltenham's Arkle Chase one of four races to be sponsored by My Pension Expert

My Pension Expert has been announced as the new sponsor for the Arkle Novices' Chase, Melling Chase and July Cup in a multi-year deal.

The company supported the Clarence House Chase won by Elixir De Nutz at Cheltenham on Saturday and has extended its sponsorship to some of the sport's biggest fixtures, including on the Flat.

As well as the July Cup, My Pension Expert will feature on the card for the Derby festival as it was also named as the new sponsor for the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

My Pension Expert's chief executive Andrew Megson has long been a supporter of racing, as he won the Grand Annual with Global Citizen in 2022 and at one stage looked to have a Classic contender last year in 2022 May Hill Stakes winner Polly Pott.

"It’s a privilege to partner with the Jockey Club – let alone launch it with an iconic Grade 1 race," he said of Saturday's partnership at Cheltenham. "The Jockey Club resembles excellence, aspiration and quality of care; and these are values My Pension Expert share.

"For us as a business, it was the perfect fit. We’re incredibly excited to see where this partnership takes us."

The Arkle, which takes place on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, was won last year by the classy El Fabiolo.

Read these next:

Massive shock as Jonbon turned over at 1-4 by Elixir De Nutz after making huge jumping errors in Clarence House

Festival movers: dazzling Lossiemouth odds-on for Mares' Hurdle - plus Jeriko Du Reponet drifts and Sir Gino thrashes Burdett Road

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.