Cheltenham embraces Hunt family as auction raises more than £50,000 for charity ahead of poignant running of December Gold Cup

From such incredible sadness, something remarkable has emerged.

Through sheer force of character, John and Amy Hunt have turned the most horrific of experiences into a chance to do something positive, and the racing world has stood up in support.

The Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase, named in honour of the initiative created by John and his daughter Amy following the harrowing triple murder of his wife Carol and their daughters Hannah and Louise, will raise awareness and vital funds for nationwide charities combating violence against women.

Cheltenham has gifted the race title to the most incredible of causes, making sure the legacy lives on of three women who should still be with us. They may be gone, but they will not be forgotten.

In a typical example of his incredible resolve, John will remain on BBC Radio 5 Live commentary duty for his own race, and, alongside his daughter Amy, will present the trophy for Saturday's £125,000 highlight to winning connections. It is sure to be an emotive moment.

Racegoers will be encouraged to donate to the Hunt Family Fund, with bucket collections around the course, and fundraising follows Thursday’s Winter Wonderland, when 500 people, including some of racing's biggest names and sporting legends, attended an event at the racecourse to show their support for a family that has demonstrated incredible bravery over the past 15 months.

More than £50,000 was raised in a live auction, with lots including a hospitality package for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

At the four-hour event, held at the racecourse's Centaur and hosted by a star-studded line-up including Clare Balding, Mark Chapman and Ed Chamberlin, both John and Amy reflected on their memories with Carol, Hannah and Louise, as well as raising awareness of violence against women.

Cheltenham’s chief executive Guy Lavender said: "We were honoured to welcome John and Amy, together with their friends and family, to Cheltenham on Thursday evening for what was a truly special occasion, celebrating the lives of three extraordinary women and raising money for the Hunt Family Fund.

"It was an emotional evening, but also wonderful to see the worlds of broadcasting, racing, football and other sports all coming together to support John and Amy. We’re also proud to run the feature race at the Christmas meeting as the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase."