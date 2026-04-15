Chelmsford uncertainty deepens as three more fixtures are moved to Southwell

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Chelmsford's next three fixtures have been scheduled to take place at Southwell, the BHA has announced.

The Essex course's future was thrown into major doubt on April 1 when the BHA refused an application from Golden Mile Racing Limited (GMRL) to take over the running of the all-weather track after Great Leighs Estates Limited entered administration. GMRL had applied for a licence to manage operations at Chelmsford, but the bid was rejected.

Following this Chelmsford lost its licence to host fixtures, a decision taken a day before it was due to stage a valuable two-day Easter meeting.

The fixtures on April 23, April 30 and May 7 will now be held at Southwell.

The Cardinal Stakes will retain the same date as part of the Southwell fixture but run for a reduced prize fund of £30,000, while the Listed Chelmer Fillies' Stakes has been transferred to Goodwood on May 2 at its original value.

A statement from the BHA said: “The new cards at all three fixtures will replicate as closely as possible the originally scheduled race programme.

“The Cardinal Stakes will retain its date as part of the Southwell fixture on April 23, however, due to the nature of rescheduling a conditions race, it will be run for a reduced prize fund of £30,000.

“The Listed Chelmer Stakes, originally scheduled for April 30, will now be run at Goodwood on May 2 at its original value of £60,000, which is supported by ITV coverage of the race.”

When announcing Chelmsford had lost its licence, the BHA said GMRL had 21 days from receipt of written reasons to lodge an appeal against the decision.

Read more:

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