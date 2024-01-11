Chelmsford City bemoans lack of meetings and 'waste of the facility'

Officials at Chelmsford City have spoken again of their frustration with the track's lack of fixtures, describing it as a "waste of the facility and a loss to racing".

Director of racing Neil Graham said the sport needed to be more nimble in utilising all-weather racing during spells of bad weather and highlighted Chelmsford's proximity to Newmarket and its ability to offer opportunities to race for the pool of horses in the town.

Last year Chelmsford set the wheels in motion for a potential legal challenge over the allocation of fixtures by the BHA, which it claimed is "anti-competitive and unlawful".