Chase course at Sandown improves to good to soft, soft in places following dry week

The chase track at Sandown has quickened to good to soft, soft in places following a dry week, but the hurdles course remains more testing for Saturday's seven-race card headlined by the £100,000 Betfair Imperial Cup (2.25 ).

Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has welcomed a dry week in the lead up to the track's Premier fixture. A total of 36mm of rainfall fell between Thursday and Saturday last week, but the Esher venue has avoided any further rain in the past seven days and Cooper has been pleased with how the track has dried out.

The going on the hurdles course was left unchanged and is soft, heavy in places.

He said: "We've gone good to soft, soft on the chase with better ground down the back. It was in my mind as it walks increasingly in that direction.

"As expected, we stayed dry overnight and we've been dry since last Saturday now. We're expecting it to cloud over as the day goes on, with temperatures around 12-13C. The ground is on a drying progression and the rain gets to us after racing, so we're not expecting any and we're hoping for a nice day."

Non-runners

4.10: Surrey Quest

