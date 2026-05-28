'I'd rather go out while I'm still wanted than fade away' - Charlotte Jones retires after riding Cartmel winner

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Charlotte Jones , told the Racing Post on Thursday she felt "it was the right time" to give up race-riding and was keen not to become "a has-been" before a possible training career.

The rider, 31, made the announcement she was quitting after winning a chase on Zumbi at Cartmel on Wednesday evening.

It was the 86th winner of a career which began when she joined trainer Jimmy Moffatt’s yard in the Cumbrian village on work experience in 2015.

"It felt fitting to be at Cartmel," she said. "I had my first ride, my first winner, my first ride over fences and I rode out my claim there.

"I'd rather go out while I'm still wanted in the saddle than fade away, especially if I'm going to be going into training. I don't want people to think of me as a has-been or someone who's lost her touch."

Although Jones had been riding since the age of six, she did not sit on a racehorse until she was 20. An equine science graduate from Barrow-In-Furness, she won her first race on Lough Kent at Cartmel in 2017 and achieved the notable feat of riding out her claim with a double there in 2024.

Charlotte Jones is soaked by her fellow jockeys after announcing her retirement Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Her best season was 2022-23, when she rode 23 winners, and her biggest success came on Bingoo in a valuable handicap hurdle at Aintree the following campaign.

Explaining her decision, Jones said: "I turned 30 a couple of years ago and that was quite an eye-opener, you suddenly think 'where's the last ten years gone' so that was a turning point.

"We've also had a poor couple of seasons, which starts to take its toll. I'm quite determined and ambitious so I'm always thinking it's fine, keep going, but I've been struggling with a back injury since before Christmas. It's not stopped me riding but you struggle most mornings when you get up and think, 'I'm only 31, if this is what I'm walking like now, what am I going to be like in another 30 years?'

"I thought it was the right time. I wanted to try and get some pre-training horses in over the summer, maybe a couple of point-to-pointers to go at for next season before I think about starting training. I've got one module left to do, then I hope I can tip away at getting my training licence.

Reflecting on her career, she said: "I'm really proud to have ridden out my claim. That was massive. I don't come from a racing background and I remember thinking when I had my first winner I had another 74 to go – I'll never get that many!

Charlotte Jones with boxer Tyson Fury and his manager Spencer Brown at Cartmel Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I was delighted with the double at Aintree and riding at the Cheltenham Festival. I'd have loved a winner there and a spin over the National fences but I wasn't ready as a jockey when we had those type of horses in the yard and time waits for no-one, I can't keep waiting for that."

Moffatt was quick to pay tribute to Jones and said: "She was a local girl, born in Barrow, with no background in racing and it shows what people can do. She's gone out on a winner and you have to take your hat off to her. It's the end of an era for our yard.

"I remember when she first joined us. My wife Nadine was pregnant, we needed a new person on board and she asked if she could come and do some work for me.

Jimmy Moffatt: "She's gone out on a winner and you have to take your hat off to her" Credit: David Carr

"She was doing an equine degree at the time and came in three or four days a week and was a very hard worker, and she's always had a very good work ethic and a talent for riding. She was a good rider technically, although she obviously had to turn into a jockey. I half threw her in at the deep end but she kept riding winners for us."

All bar one of her winners was for Moffatt and Jones has admitted in the past to frustration at lack of outside rides.

"It was a frustration but I had a good team behind me at Jimmy's, he and the owners were very supportive and it's always been a real team atmosphere," she said.

"And I enjoyed the home rides because I liked the journey of preparing them for the races. If I could train my own horses and then ride them it would suit me down to a T but I don't it works like that."

Read these next:

'It's unbelievable, I never thought I'd do it' - Charlotte Jones hopes to inspire young female jockeys after riding out claim

A conditional jockey no more! Joy for Charlotte Jones as she rides out her claim at her local track

Charlotte Jones: 'Five winners in a row and I don't pick up an outside ride - if I was a boy, would that be different?'

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