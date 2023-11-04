Gavin Cromwell's only runner backed to strike after Cheltenham domination, Wetherby passes morning inspection

Gavin Cromwell stole the show at Cheltenham last weekend with his five runners yielding three winners and two seconds and the Irish trainer's only contender on Saturday has been the big market mover of the morning.

He sends Yeah Man to Ascot's £100,000 Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.45 ) and his runner is 8-1 (from 10), having been bigger during the week.

Cromwell's form is similarly eyecatching away from Britain and he boasts an overall strike-rate of 33 per cent (nine winners from 27 runners) over the last two weeks. He has not had a jumps winner at Ascot but is 2-2 on the Flat course.

First Flow is an Ascot specialist having won the Clarence House Chase at the track and he has been supported into 5-1 (from 13-2) for the Byrne Group Handicap Chase (2.05 ).

Ascot

1.30: Are U Wise To That 3-1 (from 4)

2.05: First Flow 11-2 (from 7)

Wetherby

1.15: Eaton Collina 5-1 (from 13-2)

3.30: Decorated 4-1 (from 13-2)

Updated at 9.45am

Charlie Hall Chase given the green light

There was relief for the team at Wetherby on Saturday morning as the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase fixture survived a morning inspection.

Standing water in the back straight forced Friday's first day of the two-day meeting to be called off at the West Yorkshire racecourse with high river levels and full dykes meaning the track was unable to be drained. Yet a dry day meant levels had dropped by a metre in 24 hours and the surface was deemed fit to race at 7am on Saturday.

The card is Wetherby's biggest of the season and its Grade 2 highlight features a clash between top-class chasers Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor. It is one of two meetings which make up ITV's afternoon racing coverage, along with Ascot.

Clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson said on Saturday morning: "Time has helped us. The river has dropped continually and it's nearly a metre lower this morning than it was yesterday. It's just the infrastructure needing to be freed up to allow our dykes and drains to start working, 24 hours is a long time in that world and fortunately it's happened for us.

"I came back at 10pm as I couldn't resist and it was still in the balance, I wasn't planning a lie-in but we've had enough improvement in that space of time. There's some water but we're realigning rails to bypass those parts and we've got a bit of time before racing starts.

"It's great. It looks a good card and this is what we do it for, it's what jumps fans love and while there's only four in the Charlie Hall they're some four. We're very happy."

The ground is soft, heavy in places at Wetherby, with potential for showers on Saturday. Sanderson said any further rain would not affect conditions.

He added: "It's dry this morning but there's a chance of a shower this afternoon. It won't make much difference though, we're soft, heavy in places.

"We're debating whether to take out the middle hurdle in the back straight but we'll make a decision later, all fences on the chase course will be jumped."

The ground at Ascot could turn soft before racing with heavy rainfall hitting the track throughout the morning.

The going is soft, good to soft in places but between 7mm and 12mm of rain is forecast to arrive before the opener at 12.55 and clerk of the course Chris Stickels expects conditions to ease.

He said: "The rain has eased off a little bit but we've had 4mm and we'll get more before 11am, then there's a few showers this afternoon. I'll reassess before midday and there's a possibility we'll go soft, I anticipate a bit of an ease.

"We've had 48mm of rain but we've fared pretty well compared to what the rest of the country has had. It's a great card and we're delighted, I'm looking forward to the afternoon."

There are no non-runners at either Ascot or Wetherby.

Updated at 9.45am

