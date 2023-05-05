Charlie Appleby says Derby second favourite Imperial Emperor is unlikely to run at Epsom

Imperial Emperor, a general 10-1 second favourite for the , is unlikely to run at Epsom according to trainer Charlie Appleby.

The Dubawi colt, who was an impressive winner of a Newmarket maiden last October, will instead be aimed at either the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot or the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Appleby said: "I've just taken my time with . He's very closely related to Ghaiyyath and in his three-year-old career he met with a setback.

"It's always on my mind that he is a mile-and-a-quarter to a mile-and-a-half Dubawi and you just can't push them. People will say that I did it with Coroebus but that was different as he was a miler.

"Wholeheartedly, I would probably say I won't be getting there with him [to the Derby]. I would rather bring him along and we might end up going to Royal Ascot or the Irish Derby with him.

"He's a horse that I have high regards for but one that we will look after along the way."

Flying Honours: won the Zetland Stakes on his final start of last season Credit: Mark Cranham

Appleby galloped some of his stars from all age groups on the Rowley Mile before racing at Newmarket on Friday morning and was pleased with what he saw from , who is on course to test his Derby credentials in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on May 18.

The son of Sea The Stars, who is a 16-1 chance for the Derby, bounced back from a shock defeat in the Royal Lodge to win the Zetland Stakes on his final start of last season.

Flying Honours worked over a mile under William Buick and finished upsides Yibir and James Doyle at the end of the exercise on Friday.

Appleby said: "I'm delighted with that piece of work. At the end of the day, he has worked with no mug there in Yibir.

"We were intending to go to Sandown last week with Flying Honours, but that got rained off and the plan now is that if he comes out of this piece of work well is to head to York for the Dante.

"He has got a lovely profile stepping up to this middle-distance category this year. The Dante is the race that if you go and win afterwards you will probably be second favourite for the Derby. It's one of the best trials.

"This horse will get a mile and a half no problem at all. He is a neat horse and he has got enough racing experience under him now to head to a track like Epsom.

"Until you have been around there you can never hand on heart say you handle it but I believe he has got enough race experience to go there and handle it fine."

Appleby plans to send down the same route as his Derby-winning brother Adayar, with an outing in Lingfield's Derby Trial on May 13 on the road to Epsom.

The Frankel colt was fourth on debut but won on his second start at Newmarket last year before returning with a comfortable victory in a 1m2f novice at Newbury last month.

Appleby said: "I was very pleased with what I saw from Military Order at Newbury. People will say it was a slow time but they weren’t going to be setting records in those conditions.

"I just loved his demeanour and the way that he galloped out. He has come out of it very well and he is bred to win a Derby.

"He will now head to Lingfield and follow the trodden route of his brother Adayar, who won this race in 2021, and then we will work it out from there."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.