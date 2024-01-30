Championship leader Sean Bowen raring to go as he prepares to return from injury next week

Let battle commence! Sean Bowen is poised to resume the fight for the jump jockeys' championship next week and immediately warned: "I'll be coming for Cobden now!"

The longtime leader may no longer be favourite for the title race, but he is determined to “give it a good kick” now he is set to return from injury, and he has his old friend and rival in his sights.

Bowen made a flying start to the season, and had a 31-winner advantage over Harry Cobden when he hurt his knee in a fall at Aintree on Boxing Day.

That lead was down to 14 when the jockey went for a scan on the injured joint on Tuesday, and received the news he was hoping for.

"I've been in a brace, but I'm allowed to take it off at the weekend," the jockey said. "I'll ride out on Monday, then come back racing on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, whenever the physios are happy. It's good news, because it could have been a lot longer.

"I'm feeling really good, I've been doing lots on the knee at Oaksey House, and it's been getting stronger and better. I'll be coming for Cobden now!"

Cobden is 4-6 favourite for the title with Paddy Power, who quote Bowen at 11-10, and make Brian Hughes , who won a third championship in 2022-23, a 66-1 chance.

"I've built up a good lead so had the chance to have time off and still come back in front," said Bowen, 26. "I'll give it a good kick until the end of the season. It's very exciting.

"Last season I was chasing Brian until November/December, then I got a ban and couldn't keep up. So I definitely felt I was going to give it a good go this season. I've obviously put myself in a good position, and I'm really looking forward to getting back."

Bowen, who was champion conditional jockey in 2014-15, stressed he has a friendly rivalry with Cobden (champion conditional in 2016-17) as each rider chases a first senior title. He added: "Harry and I worked at Paul Nicholls's when we were conditionals together, so we've always got on quite well.

Sean Bowen extended his championship lead to 31 when winning on Mac Tottie in the ride before his fall at Aintree on Boxing Day Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's quite nice that it's not somebody I don't get on with, because it would be even harder then. But I still 100 per cent want to beat him."

Bowen, who missed a notable success when Cobden took his place on Cleeve Hurdle winner Noble Yeats at Cheltenham last Saturday, has been working hard on his fitness to make sure he is in prime shape for his return.

"Over the weekend we went for three nights in a ski resort, although I couldn't ski, but apart from that I've spent every single day in Oaksey House doing rehab and they've been tiring me out," he said.

"The one thing that definitely won't be a problem when I come back is being fit enough because I've been in there every day, and they sure know how to keep you fit!

"I haven't watched loads of racing and I hadn't really minded until Cheltenham last Saturday, when my brother James had a bad day and then Noble Yeats won and that made it even worse. That was probably the hardest day since I've been off."

Sean Bowen's title rival Harry Cobden won the Cleeve Hurdle on Noble Yeats (brown and orange silks) last Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Olly Murphy has provided 36 of Bowen's 121 winners this season, more than any other trainer, and the jockey said: "He has plenty of horses like Booster Bob , who is unbeaten over hurdles, to look forward to as well as other talented youngsters. But it's probably more about quantity than quality until the end of the season."

Reflecting on the title race, Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “It’s great news that Sean has recovered and we could be in for a battle royale now.

"It’s hard to know how different the race will look when Sean climbs into the plate again, but Harry has closed the gap considerably and, perhaps more importantly, seems to be picking up outside rides too.”

