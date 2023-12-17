Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Champ v Paisley Park round six: early festive treat with old favourites set to renew rivalry in the Long Walk

Paisley Park (left) and Champ set to renew their rivalry in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot
Paisley Park (left) and Champ are set to meet for the sixth time in Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

One of jump racing's most captivating recent rivalries will be renewed for the sixth time on Saturday with old favourites Paisley Park and Champ set to once again serve up an early festive treat in Ascot's Howden Long Walk Hurdle.

The popular veterans have dominated this Grade 1, winning four of the last five runnings, with Paisley Park beating Champ and securing his third success when the race was run at Kempton last year. 

That was the most recent instalment of a rivalry that began in the 2021 Long Walk, won by Champ following his switch back to hurdles, and the score now stands at 3-2 in favour of Paisley Park.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 17 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 17 December 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain