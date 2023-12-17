Champ v Paisley Park round six: early festive treat with old favourites set to renew rivalry in the Long Walk
One of jump racing's most captivating recent rivalries will be renewed for the sixth time on Saturday with old favourites Paisley Park and Champ set to once again serve up an early festive treat in Ascot's Howden Long Walk Hurdle.
The popular veterans have dominated this Grade 1, winning four of the last five runnings, with Paisley Park beating Champ and securing his third success when the race was run at Kempton last year.
That was the most recent instalment of a rivalry that began in the 2021 Long Walk, won by Champ following his switch back to hurdles, and the score now stands at 3-2 in favour of Paisley Park.
