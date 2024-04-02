Catterick forced to call 8am inspection for Wednesday's Flat fixture with heavy rain forecast overnight

Catterick's seven-race Flat card on Wednesday is subject to an 8am raceday inspection due to heavy rain forecast overnight.

The track was hit with 10mm of rain on Monday, leaving the ground soft, heavy in places, and with the potential for a further 10-15mm overnight and through Wednesday, clerk of the course Fiona Needham felt it best to provide an update on Tuesday morning.

"We had 10mm of rain yesterday and the ground is soft, heavy in places but perfectly raceable," said Needham. "The only reason I've called a precautionary inspection for the morning is the forecast looks quite wet.

"We could get another half an inch, so it just depends what we get. The forecasts have been jumping about all over the place recently, so it was one of those, you either sit and wait until the morning and see what we get or let people know, which is what we've chosen.

"We're raceable at the moment, but the water table is not like it is mid-summer when it would soak that up. The water table is quite high, so it won't take as much as it normally would."

Catterick is hoping to welcome racegoers to its first Flat meeting of the year with the first race due off at 1.55 and Needham is hopeful the unraced ground gives it the best chance of being on.

She added: "It being the first meeting of the year there's no worn ground or anything, so that puts us in a better position."

There will be no turf racing in Britain on Wednesday if Catterick succumbs to the weather as Nottingham's Flat card and a jumps fixture at Sedgefield have already been cancelled. Kempton host an eight-race all-weather card in the evening starting at 4.50.

