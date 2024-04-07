Sunday's meetings at Leopardstown and Carlisle survive inspections - Hexham call off Tuesday fixture

Sunday's cards at Leopardstown and Carlisle will go ahead after the tracks survived morning inspections but Hexham will not race on Tuesday.

The ground at Leopardstown is heavy for the track's key Classic trials day but conditions are raceable after a dry weekend and with a breezy and sunny forecast.

Four of the five runners in the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (3.30) have Derby entries with six-length debut winner Ocean Of Dreams the shortest in the ante-post betting at 25-1. Harzand did the Ballysax-Derby double in 2016.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "The track at Leopardstown is fit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today goes ahead.

"The ground remains heavy but we had no measurable rain at the track in the last 24 hours and some strong winds. Today looks to be mainly sunny and breezy.

"The running rail for today is set 6 yards out from the innermost Flat line. Ahead of racing back here on Wednesday, there is the forecast for prolonged spells of rain tomorrow through into Tuesday with the possibility of 15-20mm and for it to remain unsettled thereafter. Racing on Wednesday will be on the innermost Flat line."

It is heavy going at Carlisle for the Go North Finals card but the all-clear is good news after the second of the three-day finals series at Kelso was abandoned on Saturday.

There is over £140,000 of prize-money on offer at the Cumbrian track and popular veteran Two For Gold is among runners.

Hexham are unable to stage Tuesday's jumps fixture due to waterlogging at the track.

