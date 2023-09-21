Can red-hot William Buick follow up his Wednesday four-timer with a Chelmsford treble?

William Buick stretched his lead at the top of the Flat jockeys' championship on Wednesday after completing a 401-1 four-timer at Yarmouth. He now leads Tom Marquand by 26 winners and heads to Chelmsford this evening for three rides, with all three priced at 7-2 or shorter in the betting. Here, we assess his chances of success at the Essex track . . .

Race: 6.00 Chelmsford

Odds: 7-2

The two-year-old daughter of Havana Gold makes her first career start in this mile maiden, and her pedigree suggests she is one worth keeping an eye on. Purchased for 32,000gns as a yearling, the George Boughey-trained filly is a half-sister to five winners, including Umneyati and Tonkinese.

Newmarket trainer Boughey is enjoying a rich vein of form as of late, boasting a strike-rate of 23 per cent after recording nine winners from 39 runners in the past fortnight. Green Sigma is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and she should enjoy her debut as she is well drawn in stall three.

Spotlight comment

32,000gns yearling; half-sister to five winners including Umneyati (Listed-placed 5f 2yo; RPR 96), Tonkinese (7f-1m7f including 2yo; 96), Miss Jungle Cat (5f/6f 2yo; 86) and New Force (9.4f AW; 77); dam 7f 2yo winner (83); starting out at a realistic level and the betting should be instructive.

Green Sigma 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Race: 7.00 Chelmsford

Odds: 11-4

The champion jockey links up with another Boughey-trained runner as Kinta bids to land a first win since July last year in this competitive handicap. The Sioux Nation filly has two victories in five career starts, while she also finished closely behind top-level scorer Lezoo in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last summer.

The three-year-old has not featured since running home last of seven on the all-weather at Newcastle in October, but she has since had a wind op and is heavily fancied to get off the mark on her first attempt at this trip.

Spotlight comment

Useful at the start of her 2yo career, including two Polytrack wins, but not seen since a poor run at Newcastle last October (underwent wind surgery soon after); the booking of William Buick catches the eye but she'll need a smart effort to defy a mark of 98 in such a competitive race after a long absence.

Kinta 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Race: 7.30 Chelmsford

Odds: 11-4

It will be the first time that Buick has partnered the three-year-old son of Teofilo as connections attempt to return to winning ways and land a third career success. The Ed Dunlop-trained gelding is the form horse in the six-runner contest and runs off the same mark as he did when third at Wolverhampton 12 days ago.

It is the first time that Greek Giant has been tested at this staying distance, but his wins over a mile and a half were won by a combined 26 lengths and he should be able to continue his consistent form.

Spotlight comment

Progressive in May/June, including with 1m4f classified wins at Lingfield (AW) and Brighton; off 79 days when below-form favourite at Wolverhampton 12 days ago but he did stay on and looks worth a go at 1m6f; considered.



Greek Giant 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Dunlop

