Can Jim Crowley return with a bang on his two rides at Goodwood? We analyse his chances

Jim Crowley makes his return to the saddle on Tuesday after serving the 20-day whip ban he picked up for his winning ride on Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. His suspension saw him miss the winning ride aboard Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International at York's Ebor meeting.

He comes back with two rides on Goodwood's card. Here, we assess the chances of Crowley's rides as he bids to make a winning return.

3.55 Goodwood: 5f handicap

Forecast SP: 7-2

The five-year-old has not won since landing a competitive Ascot handicap a year ago, and has not been in the best form on his last four outings.

He was last seen finishing sixth in a 5f Newbury handicap and has been dropped 2lb in the weights to a rating of 85, while he also takes a step down in class.

He is now 5lb below his last winning mark and does have some good form this season. He was second at Windsor in May and also finished four and a half lengths behind Nunthorpe fifth Regional in a competitive Class 2 contest at York.

Spotlight comment

A cut above this level on his day but he's not been firing on all cylinders in 2023; has won over C&D in the past and the ground won't faze him; has to enter calculations in a Class 4.

Whenthedealinsdone 15:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Roger Teal

5.05 Goodwood: 6f handicap

Forecast SP: 8-1

The eight-year-old has thrived with two wins this summer, and also has a strong record under Crowley.

Crowley has ridden Count Otto to three victories from eight starts at a strike-rate of 38 per cent, including when landing a Windsor handicap in July.

Count Otto runs off a mark of 78, the same as for his Epsom second last time, but has never won at Goodwood in nine starts.

Spotlight comment

Won 6f handicaps at Epsom and Windsor in July; not seen to best effect at Epsom 18 days ago but did enough to think he was still in form; this looks more competitive all the same.

Count Otto 17:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Amanda Perrett

