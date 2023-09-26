Can daughter of Too Darn Hot see Ollie Sangster strike with his first runner at Beverley?

Ollie Sangster bids to tick off another milestone in his burgeoning training career when he saddles his first runner at Beverley on Tuesday.

Manton-based Sangster has enjoyed a fine first year in the training ranks with ten winners at a strike-rate of 19 per cent, and breaks more new ground at the East Riding of Yorkshire track.

Sangster relies on Really Darn Hot , who is his only runner on the card, in the 1m½f fillies' novice (2.50 ). She bids to break her maiden at the fourth attempt and get the trainer off to the perfect start at Beverley.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot has improved from her debut at Goodwood to make the frame on her last two starts and will be partnered by Jason Hart, who has his first ride for Sangster.

"She should have a good chance," said Sangster. "She’ll enjoy the trip and she should handle the track and ground.

"Goodwood didn't go to plan. She was in a wide draw and was slow away, so she never really got into it, but she’s quite a nice filly."

Spotlight comment

Best run to date when runner-up at Wolverhampton two runs ago (1m, Middlesex 2l back in third); not so good last time at Lingfield; a possible.

Really Darn Hot 14:50 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Her rivals include the Roger Varian-trained Checkmeout , who will bid to continue the Newmarket trainer's brilliant record at the track.

Varian has been operating at a 42 per cent strike-rate at Beverley in the last five years and relies on the daughter of Postponed, who was fourth at Lingfield on her last start.

Varian's strike-rate this year at the course has also been equally as healthy at 38 per cent, with three winners from eight runners.

