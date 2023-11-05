Can Alice Haynes's £200,000 juvenile and debut winner score off near six-month absence at Lingfield?

Intriguing juvenile Golden Arrow bids to give Alice Haynes a winner for the third consecutive day when he returns in the 6f novice (2.10 ) at Lingfield.

The two-year-old was an exciting addition to Haynes's Newmarket yard when purchased for £200,000 in April by Al Mohamediya Racing, and confirmed early signs of his promise when scoring at Hamilton a month later.

While two of his four rivals have subsequently gone on to win, Golden Arrow is yet to run since his debut after a setback ruled him out of Royal Ascot and kept him away from the track for 175 days.

However, he will bid to make a winning return on Lingfield's all-weather card, which was added to the calendar in response to the spate of cancelled meetings caused by the extreme weather over the past two weeks.

"He hopefully goes there in good order," Haynes said. "Obviously he had a little bit of a setback but this sees him step up in trip on a speed track and we look forward to seeing him out. There's a little bit of form in the race and it's great to get him back on track."

He takes on four rivals on his first try over six furlongs which include market-leader Thunder Blue, who was fifth in the Norfolk and was last seen finishing ninth behind Vandeek in the Prix Morny in August.

Haynes, who saddles Vitesse Du Son in the mile handicap (12.25 ) earlier on the card, will seek to maintain her winning form after success at Newmarket on Friday and Chelmsford on Saturday.

She is enjoying her best ever prize-money tally this year and is just three victories away from equalling her highest winning record of 50, which she achieved in 2022 during her second season with a licence.

Spotlight comment

£200,000 (breeze-up) two-year-old; second favourite when winning a five-runner maiden at Hamilton (5f, good to soft) in May, leading 1f out; the absence is a worry but that was good form and a promising start.

Golden Arrow 14:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

