Callum Shepherd hopeful of returning in 'weeks and not months' after challenging layoff with cracked kneecap

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Flat jockey Callum Shepherd is champing at the bit as he closes in on a return to race-riding having been on the sidelines since April.

Shepherd, 28, suffered a broken kneecap when he banged his leg in the stalls in late March and continued to ride until April 16. Subsequent x-rays showed the rider had cracked his patella – leading to a near three-month spell out of action.

Shepherd, who won the Hardwicke Stakes on Isle Of Jura at Royal Ascot in 2024, said: "It's been challenging. It proved to be a little bit more complex than perhaps we initially anticipated. I cracked my kneecap and the swelling underneath was tricky to get rid of.

"It probably got worse six weeks before it started getting better, but fortunately we're dealing with a case of weeks and not months at this stage."

Shepherd, who has been a regular visitor to the Injured Jockeys Fund's Peter O’Sullevan House in Newmarket, added: "I was trying to get back for the Guineas, which sounds ridiculous, but knee injuries can be troublesome.

"Fortunately, I've seen specialists, and I've worked closely with everyone at Peter O’Sullevan House. I've been there every day and I've become quite a frequent flyer with them."

Shepherd is now hopeful of making it back for the remainder of the season, having already missed key meetings, including last week's Royal Ascot.

He said: "It's [Royal Ascot] such a huge week in our sport, and it's a meeting I have fond memories of, so to miss that was tough. It's an important part of the season and I've missed the start of the Craven meeting, the Guineas, the Derby, so it's not an easy place to be, but much better people than me have been through an awful lot worse."

The rider fractured his heel at Longchamp in September when displaced from a local runner, which kept him out for three months last autumn.

He said: "We're closing in on a return and I'm looking forward to it. I've been a little unlucky with injuries over the last couple of years, so I can't wait to get back to work. I'm confident I can hit the ground running and make an impact, and get back to where I want to be."

Shepherd rode a career-best 87 domestic winners in 2024 and has enjoyed other Group 2 successes on Bay City Roller and Quddwah. He has also won two local Grade 1s in Bahrain.

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