Call for 'clear answers' on whether affordability checks work as Gambling Commission defends controversial measure

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A senior Gambling Commission official has claimed operators will not be required to ask for documents following an affordability check – or financial risk assessment (FRA) as they have been termed.

However, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) responded by saying that greater clarity from the Gambling Commission would be "essential to build trust", while reiterating concerns about the reliability of the checks.

The BGC has said a pilot of the checks involving credit reference agencies had thrown up inconsistent results that would force them to carry out requests for documents to avoid punishment from the commission.

Speaking to the Ethical Gambling Forum conference at Flutter Entertainment's offices in Leeds, Gambling Commission executive director Tim Miller said there had been an expectation upon operators they should understand the risk of their customers suffering gambling harm ever since the Gambling Act 2005 was passed.

However, he added: "In 2026 it can’t be right that this still leads to some operators asking consumers to share bank statements and other financial documentation. Such an approach is outdated, inconsistent and disproportionate."

Miller claimed the pilot had shown 97 per cent would successfully receive a frictionless assessment process, and that they were not "affordability checks by a different name".

He also said there would be no need to require document checks following an FRA, adding: "To provide assurance to industry, our approach to compliance would also ensure that failing to request documents following a financial risk assessment would not be a reason for regulatory action. Indeed, to request financial documents in such circumstances would serve no legitimate regulatory purpose and consumers could rightly refuse to provide them."

Grainne Hurst: "Greater clarity will be essential to build trust"

However, in response BGC chief executive Grainne Hurst claimed the "fundamental problem" with the checks was they "do not reliably work".

"If a financial risk flag is raised, operators will be expected to act," Hurst said. "That could mean limits or restrictions on accounts. In reality, that is a judgement about what a customer can afford to spend, whatever terminology is used. The headline figure of 97 per cent being frictionless is therefore misleading. It ignores the real impact on customers who are flagged and may face disrupted play.

"On documentation, while the commission says operators should not request it, past guidance has not always been consistent. Greater clarity will be essential to build trust."

She added: "Before moving forward, there must be clear answers on whether these checks work, what actions they will trigger, and what they will mean for ordinary customers."

Miller said the commission would be taking recommendations on next steps to its board "in the near future" but warned that nobody should pre-judge the outcome.

Should it be decided to introduce the checks, Miller said the commission would work with the government, industry and CRAs to establish a group to develop a "sensible implementation plan and timetable".

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