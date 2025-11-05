Calandagan, Daryz, Delacroix and Ombudsman in the running for Cartier Horse of the Year

Racing fans can have their say on who should be crowned Europe’s champions of 2025, with public voting for the 35th Cartier Racing Awards opening at noon on Wednesday.

The public vote accounts for 35 per cent of the final outcome in each category, while the remaining votes are determined by points earned in Pattern races (30 per cent) and the opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent).

Among those shortlisted for the Cartier Horse of the Year are Champion Stakes winner Calandagan , Arc hero Daryz and Trawlerman , who dominated the staying division.

Calandagan: Champion Stakes winner Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Also vying for the prize won last year by City Of Troy are Delacroix, Fallen Angel, Field Of Gold, Lambourn, Minnie Hauk, Ombudsman and Whirl.

Other categories include the Cartier Older Horse, in which Calandagan will be looking to double up, and the Cartier Sprinter, where Asfoora bids to become the first Australian-trained horse to win the award since Black Caviar in 2012.

The Stayer division is headlined by Trawlerman and St Leger winner Scandinavia , and there are also sections for three-year-olds and two-year-olds of both sexes.

The three-year-old colt category includes Daryz, who will be vying for the award with dual Derby hero Lambourn and Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes winner Delacroix , while Minnie Hauk looks the standout contender among the fillies.

Fans can cast their votes at cartierracingawards.co.uk until noon on Tuesday, November 11.

In addition to the eight equine prizes, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit will recognise the individual or group judged to have made the most significant contribution to racing or breeding.

The awards ceremony will take place at London’s Dorchester Hotel on November 19.

Horses eligible for voting in the 2025 Cartier Racing Awards

Cartier Horse of the Year

Calandagan

Daryz

Delacroix

Fallen Angel

Field Of Gold

Lambourn

Minnie Hauk

Ombudsman

Trawlerman

Whirl

Cartier Older Horse

Anmaat

Aventure

Calandagan

Fallen Angel

Jan Brueghel

Kalpana

Notable Speech

Ombudsman

Rebel’s Romance

Sosie

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Camille Pissarro

Daryz

Delacroix

Field Of Gold

Henri Matisse

Lambourn

Maranoa Charlie

Ruling Court

Scandinavia

Sahlan

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Barnavara

Cercene

Consent

Desert Flower

Gezora

Lake Victoria

Minnie Hauk

Time For Sandals

Whirl

Zarigana

Cartier Sprinter

American Affair

Asfoora

Arizona Blaze

Believing

Big Mojo

Lazzat

No Half Measures

Powerful Glory

Sajir

Time For Sandals

Cartier Stayer

Al Riffa

Arrow Eagle

Caballo De Mar

Candelari

Consent

Double Major

Illinois

Scandinavia

Sweet William

Trawlerman

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Bow Echo

Distant Storm

Gewan

Gstaad

Hawk Mountain

Pierre Bonnard

Power Blue

Puerto Rico

Wise Approach

Zavateri

Cartier-Two-Year-Old Filly

Balantina

Beautify

Diamond Necklace

Green Spirit

My Highness

Precise Royal

Fixation

True Love

Venetian Sun

Zanthos

Read these next:

'It was a huge thrill for the McManus family' - Joseph O'Brien reacts to Melbourne Cup runner-up effort of Goodie Two Shoes

WATCH: The Front Page - full review of a spectacular Breeders' Cup

There was the Covid scandal and an induced coma but Jamie Melham can now be remembered first and foremost as a Melbourne Cup winner

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more