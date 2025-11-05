- More
Calandagan, Daryz, Delacroix and Ombudsman in the running for Cartier Horse of the Year
Racing fans can have their say on who should be crowned Europe’s champions of 2025, with public voting for the 35th Cartier Racing Awards opening at noon on Wednesday.
The public vote accounts for 35 per cent of the final outcome in each category, while the remaining votes are determined by points earned in Pattern races (30 per cent) and the opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent).
Among those shortlisted for the Cartier Horse of the Year are Champion Stakes winner Calandagan, Arc hero Daryz and Trawlerman, who dominated the staying division.
Also vying for the prize won last year by City Of Troy are Delacroix, Fallen Angel, Field Of Gold, Lambourn, Minnie Hauk, Ombudsman and Whirl.
Other categories include the Cartier Older Horse, in which Calandagan will be looking to double up, and the Cartier Sprinter, where Asfoora bids to become the first Australian-trained horse to win the award since Black Caviar in 2012.
The Stayer division is headlined by Trawlerman and St Leger winner Scandinavia, and there are also sections for three-year-olds and two-year-olds of both sexes.
The three-year-old colt category includes Daryz, who will be vying for the award with dual Derby hero Lambourn and Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes winner Delacroix, while Minnie Hauk looks the standout contender among the fillies.
Fans can cast their votes at cartierracingawards.co.uk until noon on Tuesday, November 11.
In addition to the eight equine prizes, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit will recognise the individual or group judged to have made the most significant contribution to racing or breeding.
The awards ceremony will take place at London’s Dorchester Hotel on November 19.
Horses eligible for voting in the 2025 Cartier Racing Awards
Cartier Horse of the Year
Calandagan
Daryz
Delacroix
Fallen Angel
Field Of Gold
Lambourn
Minnie Hauk
Ombudsman
Trawlerman
Whirl
Cartier Older Horse
Anmaat
Aventure
Calandagan
Fallen Angel
Jan Brueghel
Kalpana
Notable Speech
Ombudsman
Rebel’s Romance
Sosie
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Camille Pissarro
Daryz
Delacroix
Field Of Gold
Henri Matisse
Lambourn
Maranoa Charlie
Ruling Court
Scandinavia
Sahlan
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Barnavara
Cercene
Consent
Desert Flower
Gezora
Lake Victoria
Minnie Hauk
Time For Sandals
Whirl
Zarigana
Cartier Sprinter
American Affair
Asfoora
Arizona Blaze
Believing
Big Mojo
Lazzat
No Half Measures
Powerful Glory
Sajir
Time For Sandals
Cartier Stayer
Al Riffa
Arrow Eagle
Caballo De Mar
Candelari
Consent
Double Major
Illinois
Scandinavia
Sweet William
Trawlerman
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
Bow Echo
Distant Storm
Gewan
Gstaad
Hawk Mountain
Pierre Bonnard
Power Blue
Puerto Rico
Wise Approach
Zavateri
Cartier-Two-Year-Old Filly
Balantina
Beautify
Diamond Necklace
Green Spirit
My Highness
Precise Royal
Fixation
True Love
Venetian Sun
Zanthos
Read these next:
'It was a huge thrill for the McManus family' - Joseph O'Brien reacts to Melbourne Cup runner-up effort of Goodie Two Shoes
WATCH: The Front Page - full review of a spectacular Breeders' Cup
There was the Covid scandal and an induced coma but Jamie Melham can now be remembered first and foremost as a Melbourne Cup winner
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Five winners from his last eight runners: Sam Thomas unleashes stable stars in bid to keep up remarkable run of form
- 'He's just so good' - Sean Bowen bids to ride first winner for trainers of Grand Sefton favourite at Aintree
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Grand Sefton at Aintree and Wincanton's Badger Beers on Saturday
- William Hill to offer new £500,000 bonus for any winner of three designated Grand National trials who follow up at Aintree
- 'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow
- Five winners from his last eight runners: Sam Thomas unleashes stable stars in bid to keep up remarkable run of form
- 'He's just so good' - Sean Bowen bids to ride first winner for trainers of Grand Sefton favourite at Aintree
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Grand Sefton at Aintree and Wincanton's Badger Beers on Saturday
- William Hill to offer new £500,000 bonus for any winner of three designated Grand National trials who follow up at Aintree
- 'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow