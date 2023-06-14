Cachet to be aimed at autumn campaign after sidestepping Royal Ascot

Last year's 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet will miss Royal Ascot and instead follow a longer-term plan that could include a return to the Breeders' Cup.

A drop down to six furlongs for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes had been mentioned as a possible target but trainer George Boughey is playing a patient game with the four-year-old, who has been absent since finishing fifth in the Coronation Stakes at last year's royal meeting.

Boughey said: "Cachet looks better than she has all spring but it wasn't fair to take her straight to Royal Ascot after a year off the track and running six furlongs for the first time. She was also in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over a mile but that may have stretched her stamina on a stiff track."

The filly runs in the colours of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing and her sales value is a major consideration.

Boughey added: "The main target is a mares' sale at the end of the year. She wasn't right to go there last year and we'll try to have her as busy as we can going into December but I'm not going to rush her back.

"She's a very valuable filly and doesn't really need to prove anything else, but there are lots of races for her in the second half of the season."

As a juvenile Cachet ran at the Breeders' Cup and could be back there in November if things go to plan.

The trainer said: "There is the Sun Chariot and Breeders' Cup to consider and she could be a fresh horse against horses who have had a busy year come the autumn. I'm very positive we'll see her on the track in the next period of time.

"She's done a couple of bits of work but hasn't sparkled yet but we know what she's capable of, so we'll give her plenty of time. It's warm now but it was a hard winter for some of these fillies, who are only thriving now, a little like Emily Upjohn and Inspiral."

Erevann to be prepared for Marois challenge in preference to Queen Anne

Erevann will miss the Queen Anne Stakes in favour of targets in France Credit: Edward Whitaker

The likelihood of good to firm ground on the opening day of Royal Ascot led to the decision of the Aga Khan team and Jean-Claude Rouget not to confirm Erevann for the Queen Anne Stakes.

Erevann had been trading as low as 9-2 third favourite for the race but, with substantial amounts of rain unlikely, the son of 2015 Coronation Stakes winner Ervedya will be aimed at the Group 3 Prix Messidor at Chantilly on July 16, with the main aim another crack at the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard - Jacques le Marois at Deauville four weeks later.

"Erevann is in good form and he came out of the Ispahan well," said the Aga Khan Studs' Nemone Routh. "After discussion with Monsieur Rouget it was agreed not to go to Royal Ascot as, while there is some rain predicted, we didn't want to risk him on firm ground, if the rain didn't materialise."

Having missed out on the Classics, Erevann progressed throughout last year and was beaten just half a length by Inspiral in the Marois on only his fourth outing. In his most recent start he finished a close fifth to Anmaat in the Prix d'Ispahan last month.

Routh said: "He will be prepared for a run in the Prix Messidor before heading back to the Jacques le Marois, given he ran a great race in the Marois last year as a relatively inexperienced three-year-old."

