Bullish Ben Pauling keen on star novice ahead of 'incredibly competitive' Formby Hurdle

Ben Pauling is relishing the chances of landing Grade 1 glory with Tellherthename in the Formby Novices' Hurdle and welcomes the competitive nature of the race on Aintree's new Boxing Day card.

The top-level contest, formerly known as the Tolworth Hurdle, was moved from its previous slot at Sandown in January as part of changes to the race programme by the BHA jumps pattern committee.

Tellherthename comes into the race in strong form, having dispatched his rivals by 14 lengths at Huntingdon last month, and Pauling is full of confidence as the four-year-old steps up to this company for the first time.

He said: "He's a very exciting horse who we think has a lot of natural speed, and we're looking forward to seeing him run on Boxing Day.

"He couldn't be better and his preparation has gone very well. He'll have his final piece of work to stretch his lungs on Saturday morning, but his last big piece of work on Tuesday went very well. His schooling session on Thursday was perfect and we've got him in a great place."

The Gloucestershire-based trainer had high expectations going into the Huntingdon contest, and the form of the race received a huge boost with the second, fifth and seventh all winning next time out by 13, 11 and 16 lengths respectively.

He added: "It was a strange one because all of ours were needing it when he ran at Ascot, so I expected him to come on a lot for that.

"Before the race I thought it was just a race and I didn't think there was much depth to it – I expected him to win and he did. Since that, the second, fifth and seventh have all come out and won, so there was probably more depth to the race than we thought and it rates as a good performance."

Regular rider Kielan Woods will fancy his chances at Aintree after saying he was the best horse he has ridden following Tellherthename's Huntingdon success.

Ben Pauling has welcomed the decision to reroute the Grade 1 to Aintree

The Boxing Day contest has attracted 14 entries and Pauling believes the change of venue will benefit the race and the sport in the long-term future.

He said: "It's what we want to see because racing wants competitive races for the top prizes and finally we've produced a race like it, so let's enjoy it.

"I know there has been some discussion about various issues and having it on the same day as Kempton, but ultimately it's a rerouted Grade 1 and it's much more competitive than most Tolworths have been for a long time.

"It's an incredibly competitive novice hurdle, and it was always going to be whenever you introduce something new to a programme."

