Broadway Boy bullish in the betting for more Cheltenham glory as dry and mild conditions set for day two of Christmas meeting

Broadway Boy continues to be popular in the market as he bids for another major victory at Cheltenham on day two of the Christmas meeting on Saturday.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained five-year-old is unbeaten in two visits to Prestbury Park, including an easy 20-length win in a Listed novice chase at the November meeting last time.

He steps into handicap company over fences for the first time in the 3m2f handicap chase (2.25 ), in which he is now the 9-4 favourite, having been 3-1 overnight.

He faces eight rivals, including topweight and multiple Grade 1 winner Protektorat . The Dan Skelton-trained star has been slightly weak in the market this morning and has drifted to 15-2 (from 7-1).

The day's feature contest is the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup (1.50 ), in which all 12 declared runners currently stand their ground.

Market movers

Cheltenham

2.25: 4. Broadway Boy 9-4 (from 3), 1. Protektorat 15-2 (from 7)

Going still soft at Cheltenham, but dry and mild day set

The going at Cheltenham remains soft following a dry night, with no rain set for the second day of its meeting.

The opening day of the fixture on Friday took place on soft ground and temperatures could rise to as high as 11C during racing. The seven-race card begins at 12.05 with the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle.

Speaking just after 8am, clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "We had a great day of racing yesterday on soft ground following a dry day and it'll be the same today. We were dry overnight and it's set to remain like that throughout the day, so it'll be soft, but lovely racing ground."

The track took 55mm of rain earlier this month before racing began yesterday, but Pullin was thrilled with how the track took the wet weather.

He added: "We were delighted with how the track stood up during racing – it was soft but we were told it rode quite well. We had the benefit of a dry 48 hours before racing started and that made all of the difference."

The going at Doncaster, the other meeting live on ITV, is good to soft on the chase track, and good to soft, good in places on the hurdles course.

Non-runners

Cheltenham

12.05: 1. Kabral Du Mathan

Doncaster

11.40: 5. Seahouses

12.50: 2. Jersey Lady

1.25: 8. Skytastic

