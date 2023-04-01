British racecourse attendances hit lowest level in non-Covid affected month since 1995

British attendances outside of the Covid years hit their lowest average since 1995 in February as racecourse executives battled hard to stand still in the face of the enduring cost of living crisis.

The average figure for a meeting in Britain in February was 1,402, the lowest since BHA records began in 1995 and down from 1,421 last year, while the Cheltenham Festival in March also suffered from reduced crowds. The attendance dropped by 8,283 on day one, 14,044 on day two and 11,325 on day three.

There were few high-profile cancellations in February, but racecourses still struggled to welcome people through the gates, with only Haydock's Grand National Trial meeting and the Ascot Chase card attracting five-figure crowds.