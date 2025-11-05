Britain's leading Gold Cup hope makes his reappearance on Thursday - but what can we expect from him?

Preparing for a big chase target with a hurdles spin is a tried-and-trusted formula in the Coral Gold Cup and you can see why Rebecca Curtis has selected the Pertemps qualifier at Newbury (2.50) for Haiti Couleurs .

Native River (2016) and De Rasher Counter (2019) warmed up for their Coral Gold Cup victories with a pipe-opener over hurdles (although neither won their prep) and this is nothing new for the Irish Grand National winner.

Curtis’s stable star gained race sharpness by finishing third off 10lb lower in a similar 3m handicap hurdle at this track in February before landing the National Hunt Chase 31 days later. This time, there will be a 23-day gap between the two races.