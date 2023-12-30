Britain's jumping year may end a day early with soggy Uttoxeter and Warwick calling Sunday morning inspections

After a wet end to the year, Britain's last two jumps meetings of 2023 both hinge on early-morning inspections on Sunday.

A check will be made at 7am at Uttoxeter , whose traditional New Year's Eve card is restricted to hurdle races and bumpers as the chase course is waterlogged.

Racing survived an initial inspection on Saturday and clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said: "We've not had much rain over the last 24 hours, just 2mm in total, but the main bulk is forecast to come overnight so we'll have an inspection in the morning.

"It could be up to 20mm-25mm and we couldn't take that much. We need a bit of luck. There are still small areas of standing water and we couldn't take much more rain."

A full house was expected for Sunday's card and Fothergill said: "It's such a popular day with the locals, they come here then carry on into the town of Uttoxeter for the evening. It's been sold out for weeks so it would be a shame if racing was off. We'll give it every opportunity."

It is also a sellout at Warwick , another track which was forced to scrap its scheduled chases due to waterlogging.

The surviving card is subject to a 7.30am inspection and clerk of the course Tom Ryall said on Saturday: "We're raceable but we're not being naive and we've got heavy rain coming this evening.

"There's the prospect of 10mm to 20mm coming. We'll just have to see what we get but we wouldn't want the top end of that."

Now read these...

'He was so popular and really was the people's horse' - Frodon owner reflects on star chaser's career upon retirement

Willie Mullins questions need for investigation over 'storm in a teacup' family spat at Limerick

Oaks-winning owner-breeder Julian Richmond-Watson among the racing figures in new year honours

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.