Brilliant Royal Ascot wins send Bow Echo and Ombudsman to the top of the Cartier standings

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Scintillating victories from Bow Echo and Ombudsman at Royal Ascot have seen the pair join True Love at the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings.

Trained by George Boughey, Bow Echo backed up his 2,000 Guineas triumph with another win over Gstaad in the St James’s Palace Stakes, a success that also put him at the head of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt division.

Godolphin's Ombudsman produced one of the standout performances of the meeting in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, storming clear to beat Minnie Hauk and become the first dual winner of the race in 31 years.

The five-year-old holds a narrow advantage over Daryz in the Cartier Older Horse category, while Ten Bob Tony (56) emerged as a contender in the same division after springing a 50-1 surprise in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Venetian Sun beats Spicy Marg (near) in the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Despite a second successive defeat when beaten in the Coronation Stakes, True Love continues to lead the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category.

Venetian Sun (48) prevailed by a head in the Commonwealth Cup, which saw the Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy-owned filly move to the top of the Cartier Sprinter standings, while both Mission Central and Almeraq sit 16 points behind in the same category following their victories in the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, respectively.

Scandinavia (56) leads the Cartier Stayer division after he bravely denied defending champion Trawlerman in an epic running of the Gold Cup, with nearest pursuer Caballo De Mar 14 points behind.

Cartier Horse of the Year

80 Bow Echo

80 Ombudsman

80 True Love

76 Daryz

72 Gstaad

64 Diamond Necklace

64 Precise

60 Christmas Day

56 Bay City Roller

56 Scandinavia

56 Ten Bob Tony

56 Thundering On

Cartier Older Horse

80 Ombudsman

76 Daryz

56 Bay City Roller

56 Ten Bob Tony

52 Opera Ballo



Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

80 Bow Echo

72 Gstaad

60 Christmas Day

32 Constitution River

32 Mission Central

32 Rayif



Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

80 True Love

64 Diamond Necklace

64 Precise

56 Thundering On

48 Venetian Sun

Cartier Sprinter

48 Venetian Sun

32 Almeraq

32 Mission Central

24 Night Raider

24 Rayevka

Cartier Stayer

56 Scandinavia

42 Caballo De Mar

24 Sweet William

24 Trawlerman

17 Al Nayyir

Read more:

Ombudsman rated best horse in the world by BHA handicapper after Ascot romp as Thady Gosden says 'you would not know he's had a race'

Where does Ombudsman rank among the Godolphin greats?



Ombudsman is certainly one of the elite horses around - but crowning him the best horse in the world could be a stretch

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