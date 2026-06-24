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Brilliant Royal Ascot wins send Bow Echo and Ombudsman to the top of the Cartier standings
Scintillating victories from Bow Echo and Ombudsman at Royal Ascot have seen the pair join True Love at the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings.
Trained by George Boughey, Bow Echo backed up his 2,000 Guineas triumph with another win over Gstaad in the St James’s Palace Stakes, a success that also put him at the head of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt division.
Godolphin's Ombudsman produced one of the standout performances of the meeting in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, storming clear to beat Minnie Hauk and become the first dual winner of the race in 31 years.
The five-year-old holds a narrow advantage over Daryz in the Cartier Older Horse category, while Ten Bob Tony (56) emerged as a contender in the same division after springing a 50-1 surprise in the Queen Anne Stakes.
Despite a second successive defeat when beaten in the Coronation Stakes, True Love continues to lead the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category.
Venetian Sun (48) prevailed by a head in the Commonwealth Cup, which saw the Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy-owned filly move to the top of the Cartier Sprinter standings, while both Mission Central and Almeraq sit 16 points behind in the same category following their victories in the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, respectively.
Scandinavia (56) leads the Cartier Stayer division after he bravely denied defending champion Trawlerman in an epic running of the Gold Cup, with nearest pursuer Caballo De Mar 14 points behind.
Cartier Horse of the Year
80 Bow Echo
80 Ombudsman
80 True Love
76 Daryz
72 Gstaad
64 Diamond Necklace
64 Precise
60 Christmas Day
56 Bay City Roller
56 Scandinavia
56 Ten Bob Tony
56 Thundering On
Cartier Older Horse
80 Ombudsman
76 Daryz
56 Bay City Roller
56 Ten Bob Tony
52 Opera Ballo
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
80 Bow Echo
72 Gstaad
60 Christmas Day
32 Constitution River
32 Mission Central
32 Rayif
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
80 True Love
64 Diamond Necklace
64 Precise
56 Thundering On
48 Venetian Sun
Cartier Sprinter
48 Venetian Sun
32 Almeraq
32 Mission Central
24 Night Raider
24 Rayevka
Cartier Stayer
56 Scandinavia
42 Caballo De Mar
24 Sweet William
24 Trawlerman
17 Al Nayyir
Read more:
Ombudsman rated best horse in the world by BHA handicapper after Ascot romp as Thady Gosden says 'you would not know he's had a race'
Where does Ombudsman rank among the Godolphin greats?
Ombudsman is certainly one of the elite horses around - but crowning him the best horse in the world could be a stretch
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