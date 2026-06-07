Brighton head groundsman set to make world record bid for running 100 miles with a stoma

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Brighton's head groundsman Richard Langley will next weekend tackle a very different sort of contest to the ones staged at the seaside track when he competes in an ultramarathon, hoping to become the fastest man ever to run 100 miles with a stoma.

Keen athlete Langley will need to complete the South Downs Way 100 race in less than 29 hours if he is to break the current unofficial world record, but his primary focus is on raising awareness of bowel cancer and challenging the stigma associated with stomas.

"I want to demonstrate that life with a stoma doesn't limit strength, ambition or possibility," said Langley, who displayed no symptoms of being ill until his cancer had reached a dangerously advanced stage.

He explained: "It was in August of 2024, when I was doing a 45-mile race around Bristol, that I started to feel a bit out of sorts. After that, I began having tests and in December 2024 I had the cancer diagnosed. Initially, they thought it was only stage three, but when they got in a bit deeper they found there was a big tumour attached to my bladder, so it was actually stage four. In the words of my surgeon, I was a ticking timebomb."

Langley, who raised £560 for Bowel Cancer UK during a bucket collection at Brighton last month, will face the starter on Saturday.

"I'm a little apprehensive, as this will be the furthest I've run with a bag, but the biggest advantage I've got is experience," said the 53-year-old.

"My last 100-miler was in May 2024. I'm doing another to prove that having bowel cancer and having a stoma shouldn't stop you doing what you like to do. Having done a 100-mile race in the past, I want to be able to show people I can still do it with the bag."

Anyone wishing to support Langley's fundraising effort for Bowel Cancer UK can do so here .

Read more:

Benvenuto Cellini non-runner Derby call blasted as 'extraordinary act of self-sabotage' by bookmaker chief

'The stars aligned' for Ronan Whelan as well-backed Christmas Day seals 50th British Classic for Aidan O'Brien

Construction site manager backs Christmas Day to win the Derby - after taking inspiration from 'spooky' time capsule

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26 . Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.