Brazilian jockey suspended for 24 days after overuse of the whip in controversial ride at York's Dante meeting

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Diego Lima has received a second ban for his ride aboard Ranting Duke at York on Thursday after stewards found him guilty of hitting his mount above the permitted level.

The Brazilian jockey was having his first ride in Britain aboard the 50-1 shot in the 6f novice stakes at York's Dante meeting and was found to have used his whip inappropriately in the stalls. He was banned for two days on the day of the race.

He received a further 24 days on Tuesday after stewards found him to have used his whip 11 times in the final two furlongs, five times above the permitted level of six strokes, as well as in the incorrect place on the run to the line.

Ranting Duke was having his second start after finishing fifth at Dundalk on his debut for trainer Diego Dias last month and was disqualified as a result of Lima's actions.

Dias, who trains in County Kildare, disagreed with the decision to hand Lima a two-day ban and told the Racing Post the jockey had been putting his hands on the horse’s neck , which made it appear as though he had used his whip.

He added: "Diego was trying to win his race and he just lost count; he's very sorry. The horse is fine after the race, that's the main thing, there's not even one mark on him. He ran a good race. He's a nice horse and possibly a Coventry horse; he might go to Ascot."

Ranting Duke will need a new rider if he is to run at Royal Ascot, with Lima's suspension running from June 2-25.

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