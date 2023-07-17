'Bonkers is good' - Chester chief argues for Super Saturday to continue despite premierisation

Chester's chief executive has called for the BHA to make an exception for the day known as Super Saturday when it introduces its plans for premierisation into the 2024 fixture list.

Chester was one of four major tracks to occupy a prime afternoon position on Saturday alongside Newmarket, York and Ascot, a situation at odds with the industry's new core principals for reforming the fixture list next year.

A key proposal agreed by the BHA board in May was to have a maximum of three meetings in the main 2-4pm 'shop window' – up to only two of which can be designated Premier, with enhanced prize-money – on "most Saturdays".