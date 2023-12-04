Wolverhampton the only meeting on Monday after Plumpton is called off with heavy rain leading to more inspections

There will be no jump racing to start the week after Plumpton cancelled its meeting on Monday morning due to a waterlogged track.

With Ayr already called off due to frozen ground, hopes rested on Plumpton's 8am inspection but the decision was made much earlier with conditions unraceable following heavy rain overnight.

Plumpton reported standing water in places on the course following 37mm of rain in the last 30 hours and with further rain forecast through the day, there was no prospect of improvement.

It leaves Wolverhampton's eight-race evening all-weather fixture, due to start at 5.00, as the sole action of the day in Britain.

Leicester will inspect at 8am on Tuesday for its meeting on Thursday after heavy rain and melted snow left the course with areas of waterlogging.

Southwell, which abandoned Sunday's jumpers' bumpers card after being hit by three inches of snow, has called a 7.30am inspection on Tuesday for its jumps meeting on turf that day.

The course was described as raceable on Monday morning with all the snow having melted, but further rain in the forecast is causing concern.

Wincanton has called an 8am raceday inspection on Thursday with standing water reported on the course on Monday morning and further heavy rain forecast.

There are no reported issues for Wednesday's meeting at Haydock after the course was described as fit to race on Monday morning.

The track is free of frost and snow and the going is heavy for six-race fixture, featuring the 3m½f veterans' handicap chase (3.30 ).

Read these next:

What's on this week: plenty of big-race pointers before Sandown serves up a Saturday Grade 1 feast

Fabulous Fabiolo: the sensational season that stamped this unbeaten chaser as the latest Willie Mullins superstar

'It's been so surreal!' - Frankie Dettori is first to be voted off I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.