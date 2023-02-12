Black market betting a 'significant threat' as a result of affordability checks, survey reveals
The dangers of punters migrating to the black market as a result of intrusive affordability checks have been laid bare by a major mover and shaker in the betting and racing industry.
Martin Stevenson, chief executive officer of Racing TV's parent company Racecourse Media Group, was speaking following a survey compiled by the network, which uncovered a "significant black market threat".
Affordability checks, which threaten to derail British racing's finances, was the subject of the survey and nearly 3,500 RTV members were asked for their views. What emerged was that punters are put off as a result of checks from bookmakers as a means of determining whether they can bet on the sport.
