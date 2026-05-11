Big whip ban for jockey after multiple breaches - including Aintree ride on winner given race after rival's disqualification

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Toby McCain-Mitchell has received a 32-day whip suspension for multiple breaches of the whip rules in the last six months.

The 24-year-old was found to have used the whip twice above the permitted level at Aintree last month when riding Melon to finish second past the post in the 2m½f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle.

The first past the post in that race, Laafi, was subsequently disqualified after his rider, Patrick O’Brien, used his whip four times more than allowed in scoring by a neck. Following the disqualification, Melon was promoted to winner.

Melon and Toby McCain-Mitchell (left) finish second past the post to Laafi at Aintree last month Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

The breach was McCain-Mitchell’s fourth in the last four months, with the BHA proposing that the rider have nine days of the penalty suspended for 150 rides or six months, whichever comes first, and only implemented if another whip offence takes place.

Prior to ratifying the plea agreement between the BHA and McCain-Mitchell, adjudicating panel member Tim Grey said he had considered whether the fast-track procedure was appropriate in “a case of such seriousness” particularly given “the equine welfare issues it raises”.

However, Grey added: “In conclusion I am satisfied that the proposed agreed course is the right one.”

McCain-Mitchell will be suspended on the following dates: May 16, 17, 19, 20, 22-25, 27, 28, 30, 31, June 2-4, 6, 7, 9-13 and 16.

McCain-Mitchell has been serving a ten-day suspension for his ride on Top Of The Bill in the Grand National at Aintree, the day after Melon's race. He was deemed to have failed to pull the horse up when tailed off prior to a fall at the final fence.

The rider had a personal-best season in 2025-26, ending the campaign with 34 winners and £464,110 in total prize-money.

McCain-Mitchell is the grandson of the late Ginger McCain, who trained Red Rum to win the Grand National three times.

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