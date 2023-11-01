Big weekend for Jamie Snowden with stable stars You Wear It Well and Ga Law set to return at Wetherby

Jamie Snowden is counting down the days to the weekend with two of his stable stars You Wear It Well and Ga Law set to kickstart their campaigns at Wetherby on Saturday.

You Wear It Well , winner of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season, makes her seasonal reappearance in the Listed bet365 Mares' Hurdle (1.50 ).

Her connections considered trying her over fences but she will stick to hurdling and her season will be geared towards a return to the festival in the Grade 1 Mares' Hurdle.

"She's a proper athlete who jumps fences really well but we want to explore the Mares' Hurdle route and plot our way back to Cheltenham," said Snowden. "She's bigger and stronger this season."

You Wear It Well has not been given a soft introduction on Saturday and has to give weight to Luccia and the Dan Skelton-trained Kateira, who was second in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree in April.

Ga Law: winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ga Law lines up in the following Grade 2 bet365 Hurdle (2.21 ) and a good performance could open up the option of stayers' hurdles this season, rather than being aimed at big handicap chases.

The seven-year-old, who won last year's Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham and finished fifth in the Ryanair Chase, is in contention for the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury in December.

"He did brilliantly last season," said Snowden. "He won the Paddy Power and was unfortunate not to win the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster after falling at the last, which slightly derailed his campaign.

"He still ran very well in the Ryanair before going to Aintree at the end of a long season. The plan is the Coral Gold Cup but if it goes well for him over hurdles that might open up another avenue."

Thyme Hill heads the market for the bet365 Hurdle, registered as the West Yorkshire Hurdle, ahead of Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Dashel Drasher, Botox Has and Ahoy Senor, who is also entered in the Charlie Hall Chase.

If Ga Law does contest the Coral Gold Cup, he could be joined by stablemate and Grade 2 novice chase winner Datsalrightgino, who finished down the field in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree on Sunday.

"The race turned into a bumper with the fences taken out in the straight," said Snowden. "It was the right call for safety reasons but it did change the complexion of the race.

"We didn't win a bumper with him and he improved 20lb over fences last season, so it certainly didn't play to his strengths, but he had a good blow and will improve for the run. We've been keen to step him up in trip and it looks like a good opportunity in the Coral Gold Cup."

bet365 Mares' Hurdle (1.50 Wetherby, Saturday)

bet365: 2 Kateira, Luccia, You Wear It Well, 6 Stainsby Girl, 11 Salsada, 22 Game On For Glory, 40 Lone Star, Lunar Shadow

bet365 Hurdle (2.21 Wetherby, Saturday)

bet365: 2 Thyme Hill, 5-2 Dashel Drasher, 4 Botox Has, 11-2 Ahoy Senor, 6 Ga Law, 8 Bold Endeavour, 14 Red Risk, 16Ambitious Fellow, 25 Wakool, 50 Hillview

