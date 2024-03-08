BHA: we're doing what we can to support those impacted by criminal investigation into John Dance

The BHA has said it is “acutely aware” of the financial strains being placed on trainers and studs by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) criminal investigation into former prominent owner John Dance and that it was “doing what we can to support” those impacted.

Last week, a court filing revealed the City regulator had alleged that Dance conducted “one of the largest frauds perpetrated by an FCA regulated individual at an authorised firm”. In April last year, Dance’s firm WealthTek LLP, which also traded as Vertem Asset Management and Malloch Melville, was shut down after “serious regulatory and operational issues” were uncovered.

Horses owned by Dance and his wife Jess, who had been permitted to run under the banner of Coverdale Stud while the FCA investigation continued, have been blocked from doing so by the BHA since September. This has also been the case for horses running for the Titanium Racing Club, which Dance was president of and provided financial support to.

The Racing Post understands that trainers and studs with horses connected to the Dances have been encountering difficulties in receiving payments towards their upkeep.

Aja Hall, the BHA’s head of regulation, said: “I spoke with the FCA on Monday afternoon to have further discussions with them. We are acutely aware of the debts that are now racking up with trainers and other stud farms and the like.

“We need to make sure we are staying in contact with them and that we are liaising with Mr Dance where we can.

“We have another set of meetings next week, so we are speaking to people very regularly about this and doing what we can to support the trainers who are unfortunately connected in this matter.”

In a statement released last week, the FCA said the “BHA remains responsible for matters relating to Mr Dance’s participation in horseracing activities” and that its “investigation into suspected criminal offences in respect of WealthTek LLP and Mr Dance continues”.

Dance has not spoken publicly since WealthTek was closed in April. Before the FCA's intervention, Dance was a significant figure in racing through his ownership of horses such as six-time Group 1 winner Laurens and via sponsorship of races including the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and the Eider Chase at Newcastle.

