BHA urges government to include six skilled-worker racing roles on staff shortage list

British racing has reaffirmed the importance of six key skilled-worker roles being included in an updated list of staff shortages being drawn up for the government.

The BHA said on Thursday that it has written to the chair of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to urge the jobs appear on the new Immigration Salary List (ISL) that is being brought in to replace the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) next month as part of a tightening of immigration rules by the government.

In October last year, six racing and bloodstock jobs — racing groom, stallion handler, stud groom, stud hand, stud handler and work-rider — were recommended by the MAC for inclusion on the SOL, which enables industries identified as having shortfalls in skilled workers easier access to overseas staff to fill the vacancies.

Cross-industry lobbying from the BHA, National Trainers Federation and Thoroughbred Breeders Association had succeeded in getting the jobs on to the SOL, with BHA chief executive Julie Harrington stating that it would help “plug significant workforce gaps”.

The British racing and bloodstock industries estimate there is a staff shortage of approximately 2,000 people.

Last week, the government laid out its timeframe for bringing in new immigration laws designed to reduce net immigration to the United Kingdom.

The government said it has asked the MAC to carry out a “rapid review” of the SOL to decide which roles should be added to the ISL, which will be published on March 14. The new rules will then come into effect in early April after the government has made the final decision on what roles to place on the ISL and those that will not be retained from the SOL.

Tom Pursglove, the minister for legal migration and the border, said: “We continue to keep all aspects of our immigration and border system under review to ensure it works for the British people and our economy.”