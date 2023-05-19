BHA to launch enhanced pre-race veterinary checks on Lockinge day at Newbury

Enhanced pre-race veterinary checks are being introduced for selected Flat fixtures in Britain by the BHA from Saturday as an extra layer of protection against horses being injured during races.

Starting on Lockinge day at Newbury, horses set to compete will be required to undergo a veterinary examination in the racecourse stables before being allowed to run. Any horse who fails the assessment will not be permitted to race on that day.

The assessment will involve each horse being trotted up in front of BHA vets and having their heart checked using a stethoscope and an overall musculoskeletal examination. Such checks already take place in Britain for horses due to run at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals.

The enhanced procedures will be in place on all five days of Royal Ascot next month and more fixtures are set to be added gradually, according to the BHA.

In a note sent to trainers, James Given, the BHA's director of equine regulation, said: “The enhanced process will build on our existing pre-race veterinary checks, with the aim of supporting our collective efforts to continually improve the sport’s safety record.

“It is designed to provide an additional layer of protection and complement your professional judgement and expertise, helping to ensure that, as an industry, we are taking all reasonable steps to minimise the risk of avoidable injury.

“Similar checks have been introduced successfully in recent years at Britain’s major jump festivals – mostly notably at Cheltenham and Aintree – and for many summer jump fixtures, helping to ensure races are run as safely as possible.”

James Given: the BHA's director of equine regulation Credit: Edward Whitaker

He added: “I would like to thank you in advance for your support and cooperation as we continue to work together to reduce avoidable risk – and ensure our sport continues to flourish.”

Stringent pre-race veterinary checks are commonplace in other major racing jurisdictions such as Australia and the US.

This month, ante-post Kentucky Derby favourite Forte was prevented from running in the Classic after failing a pre-race veterinary inspection by officials from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. The failure, due to soundness issues, meant a mandatory 14-day stand down period from racing, with the horse required to do a workout, be assessed by a vet and return a negative blood test after that spell to be cleared to compete again.

