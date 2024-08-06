BHA looking for a 'next generation leader' as search for Julie Harrington's successor begins

The BHA has said it is looking for a "next generation leader" as it began advertising for a successor to chief executive Julie Harrington.

Harrington announced in June she was stepping down at the end of the year after four years leading British racing's governing body, saying it was the "right time" to leave the role.

The BHA is also looking for a replacement to take over as chair from Joe Saumarez Smith in May, with the successful candidate set to have a say in the choice of the new chief executive.

In the BHA's advertisement for the chief executive's position, it said it had become responsible for leading the development of British racing's industry strategy, including commercial matters.

It added: "This is a new dimension to the organisation and therefore the appointee will need to be able to think commercially as well as lead on all regulatory and government affairs."

The BHA said it was looking for "a ‘next generation’ leader to take the organisation forward, ensuring racing is a sport for everyone and to help it grow and thrive in the future.

"Julie has led significant changes at the BHA, meaning that the role has recently evolved to include responsibility for setting the long-term industry strategy for horseracing; the BHA is no longer just a regulator, but also plays a role in the commercial success of the sport."

Joe Saumarez Smith: stepping down as BHA chairman

The advert also sets out other responsibilities for the new chief executive, including being a "voice on the global racing stage", as well as "maintaining a healthy relationship with betting operators".

The BHA said the international landscape in racing was driving "huge commercial returns" to the sport and that the successful candidate would need to bring experience in engaging with international markets to "deepen the BHA’s connections globally and represent Britain in the sport".

It added: "The BHA therefore now has a significant opportunity to bring in a chief executive who understands deeply what it is to lead and implement long-term, sustainable, transformation inside an organisation – how to make it happen, how to embed it, the role of culture and perhaps, most importantly, how to pace it.

"The appointee will therefore be a proven senior leader, with experience in leading complex stakeholder environments, with the ability to influence external stakeholders, such as government, while representing the BHA in the consumer facing environment."

Executive search firm MBS Group, which has also been involved in the search for a successor to Saumarez Smith, is advising on the appointment, for which applications close on September 11.

It is understood a number of applicants from the political sphere have been told they had not made the interview stage for the BHA chair's role, a situation that also applies to the highly regarded former National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters.

Read these next:

BHA accounts show income holding up but full launch of Racing Digital is delayed until March

Dismal Newcastle prize-money adds fuel to a fire - and BHA chair race takes unexpected twist

'We’ve already seen the value of it' - BHA to make review scheme on equine fatalities permanent

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.