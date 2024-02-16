BHA lifts exclusion order preventing Dylan Kitts visiting any racing premises just two days after its imposition

Dylan Kitts has had the exclusion order preventing him from visiting any racing premises lifted just two days after it was imposed by the BHA.

The conditional jockey remains suspended from race-riding pending the conclusion of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his controversial ride ride on Hillsin at Worcester last July, but the investigating team are now satisfied that Kitts has provided them with sufficient information to allow the order banning him from licensed premises to be lifted.

In a statement issued on Friday, a spokesperson said: "The BHA can today confirm that it is now in receipt of relevant information requested by the integrity team as part of an ongoing investigation involving Dylan Kitts.

"As a result of this information being provided, the disciplinary officer exclusion order issued earlier this week, which was imposed after multiple previous deadlines had been missed, has been lifted. Mr Kitts remains suspended from race-riding while the investigation continues."

The BHA handed down the exclusion order on Wednesday, a measure described at the time as one which: "prohibits Mr Kitts from attending premises licensed by the BHA and/or associating with racing’s participants"; a move the regulator felt compelled to make "after Mr Kitts failed to provide relevant information requested by the BHA’s integrity team as part of an ongoing investigation".

Alarm bells were raised after Hillsin, who was making his first start since moving to the stable of trainer Chris Honour, finished a close-up third in a conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle on July 5 .

Hillsin appeared poised to challenge jumping the last but stewards noted he "appeared never to be asked for a finishing effort" Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Raceday stewards interviewed both jockey and trainer, and in the subsequent report noted Hillsin having: "travelled strongly down the home straight, without appearing to ever be asked for its finishing effort and finished third of 11 runners, beaten a length and a quarter".

While Honour agreed with Kitts's assertion that he had ridden Hillsin in accordance with orders to drop him out and come with a run, he expressed concerns to the stewards at how the horse had been ridden after jumping the final hurdle.

The stewards suspended Hillsin from running for 40 days and referred the matter to the BHA's head office in London, while Honour asked owner Alan Clegg to remove the horse, along with Colonel Lesley, from his yard.

The betting patterns reported on the day also raised further suspicion that all was not right, with Hillsin being backed into 2-1 from an opening 7-1 before drifting back out to a starting price of 11-1.

For his part Kitts reported that Hillsin had made a respiratory noise on several occasions during the race and also hung right, preventing him from riding more vigorously in the closing stages.

