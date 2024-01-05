BHA fees to rise six per cent this year to help pay for industry strategy work

Fees paid by racecourses and participants to the BHA are increasing by six per cent this year, with the governing body saying the hike was necessary to help meet the added cost of industry strategy work.

The BHA said it recognised the increase would not be welcome given the pressures from increasing costs elsewhere and said it was working to find operational savings.

In 2022 nearly 60 per cent of the BHA's group turnover came from fees paid by racecourses, with a further 21 per cent coming from owners.

The BHA said in a statement: "The BHA board has confirmed that participant fees will increase by six per cent for 2024.

"This rise is necessary, not only to sustain the normal business functions of the BHA – particularly ongoing investment in key areas like equine health and welfare – but also to support the extra work required to deliver British racing’s industry strategy.

"The BHA is leading and coordinating this strategy work on behalf of the wider industry, with the aim of growing racing’s revenues and securing our sustainable future – the benefits of which we hope will be seen through returns to the sport in the longer term, principally enhanced prize-money."

The increase follows an eight per cent rise in 2023 and a 2.5 per cent increase the previous year, although fees were frozen in 2021 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BHA added: "We recognise that fee rises are never desirable, especially at a time when everyone across British racing continues to feel the effects of wider cost pressures. This is something that has been reflected in below-inflation rises for the previous three years.

"However, the BHA will continue to work to identify additional savings in day-to-day operations, while ensuring that we maintain the quality of service expected by our participants."

