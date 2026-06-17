Equine flu scare as confirmed case discovered in vaccinated thoroughbred near licensed training yard 

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The BHA has confirmed a case of equine influenza in a vaccinated thoroughbred based in a yard adjacent to the licensed training premises of Mel and Phil Rowley, near Bridgnorth in Shropshire.

The horse arrived at the yard on June 12 from the Goffs Arkle Sale in Kildare Paddocks, which took place between June 9 and 11, after being transported to Britain on the same lorry as eight other thoroughbreds purchased at the sales.

They have been taken to a mix of licensed yards, pre-training yards and other premises, and the BHA has contacted those responsible for them.

When the horse arrived at the isolation yard, it was not exhibiting any clinical signs of the virus, but these developed on Saturday evening and testing confirmed the infection.

Those findings were reported to the Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS), which in April flagged a rise in equine influenza cases , and the horse will remain in isolation, while the BHA said no horses will be allowed to move to or from the licensed premises.

The yard had a runner at Uttoxeter on Saturday but due to the biosecurity measures in place, the risk of onward contamination is said to be low. However, the regulator has asked trainers who had runners at the meeting to be particularly alert to the signs of flu in those horses.

The BHA has also urged trainers who bought horses at the Arkle Sale to ensure that any horse brought into the yard is fully vaccinated and properly isolated for at least 14 days before being mixed with others, that all horses are fully vaccinated and that trainers continue to monitor signs of infection.

Speaking on the BHA's podcast last month, director of equine regulation James Given classed a bloodstock sale as a potential "super-spreading event" for equine flu, which Henry Beeby, group chief executive at Goffs, said showed a "surprising lack of understanding" about the biosecurity protocols in place at sales grounds.

Last month, Plumpton's fixture – due to take place on Sunday, May 10 – was cancelled as a result of an outbreak of equine influenza and EHV-4, equine herpes, in a yard immediately adjacent to the racecourse, while on May 18, the BHA announced the cancellation of hunter chases as a precaution .

Equine influenza, also known as equine flu, is a contagious disease that causes flu-like symptoms in horses. Although the chances of it being fatal are low if diagnosed, it can cause horses to become weak and vulnerable if they are not treated. The symptoms can include a high temperature, loss of appetite, tiredness and swollen glands around the jaw.

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