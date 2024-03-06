BHA and jockeys' chief clash after written reasons published in Curtis Wilson-Ruddock drug testing case

The written reasons in the Curtis Wilson-Ruddock case, which were published on Wednesday, sparked a fresh war of words between the BHA and the head of the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA).

Wilson-Ruddock, 22, was last month cleared of any punishment for failing to provide a urine sample for drug testers when leaving Beverley after the disciplinary panel accepted an expert witness's testimony that his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) was the reason he forgot to supply a sample in May, despite being selected to do so.

The panel wrote that it "accepted Dr Fry’s expert opinion that the combination of exceptional and unique factors that existed at the time and his lack of medication impacted upon CWR’s disability to a degree that CWR just managed to discharge the burden upon him of establishing that no breach had occurred".

The BHA was criticised at the time of the verdict by PJA chief Paul Struthers and declined to comment itself, stating it needed to read the written reasons. When those reasons were published on Wednesday however, the BHA hit back.

A spokesperson said: "Following the decision of the disciplinary panel in the case of Curtis Wilson-Ruddock, the written reasons for which have been published today, the BHA notes that the panel did not find that Mr Wilson-Ruddock had been discriminated against by the BHA.

"Any commentary to this end was incorrect, unhelpful and not an accurate representation of the unique facts of this case. The BHA has always been committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants and will continue to be."

The panel did not discuss whether Wilson-Ruddock had been discriminated against. The written findings said: "Given the above findings, it was not necessary for the panel to go on to consider Issue B."

Issue B is described as: "Whether the BHA was under a duty by virtue of the Equality Act 2010 to make reasonable adjustments for CWR’s ADHD and if so, whether the BHA had failed to do so such that if it had done so, the breach would not have occurred."

'It is misleading to say the panel did not find discrimination'

Responding to the BHA's claim, Struthers said: "The panel didn’t have to decide on the discrimination point because they found he [Wilson-Ruddock] had a reasonable explanation for missing the test. That reasonable explanation was his disability.

"It is misleading to say the panel did not find discrimination. The panel did not need to rule on that point so the issue is very much left open for another panel to decide in the future. Let’s hope the BHA takes steps so that a future panel never has to."

Progress may be made on the issue as the BHA said it plans to work in conjunction with the PJA to ensure any other jockeys in a similar situation will be supported in the future.

The BHA spokesperson added: "Protecting the safety of jockeys participating in our sport is a priority for the BHA and a robust anti-doping regime is central to this. The BHA accepts the disciplinary panel's decision in what were exceptional circumstances but adherence to mandatory testing provisions is a vital part of the rules of racing and must be enforced.

"We will therefore carefully consider the panel’s findings and discuss them with the PJA to ensure we continue to do this while supporting any jockeys who may have specific needs in this area."

